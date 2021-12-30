ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla recalls vehicles for safety issues

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla is recalling nearly half a million of...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Design Taxi

Tesla Strangely Warns That New Cars Will Run On Battery Packs Dating To 2017

In a rather strange move, it appears that Tesla is warning customers interested in the 2021 Model 3 that the cars may come with battery packs from as early as 2017. Test and demo vehicles are sold as new, and a few of them have begun to pop up in the online store over the last week, as reported by Electrek. This might be due to the end of the year coming up, with Tesla aiming to boost its financials by minimizing its inventory.
CARS
The Verge

Tesla owner blows up Model S instead of footing $22,600 repair bill

When faced with a repair bill that costs half of what you paid for your car, do you go through with the expensive repair, bring it to the junkyard, or sell it for parts? Finnish Tesla owner Tuomas Katainen decided to do something a little more extreme — but arguably a lot more satisfying — when faced with such a situation: he watched his car go up in flames, as noted in a report from Gizmodo.
CARS
electrek.co

Taxi company suspends its Tesla Model 3 fleet after a severe fatal crash

G7, a Paris-based taxi company that operates one of the largest Tesla taxi fleets in the world, announced that it suspended all its Model 3 taxis after a severe fatal crash that occurred last weekend. One of the company’s drivers was driving the Model 3 taxi as a personal vehicle...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Electric Cars#Latch
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Using Four-Year-Old Batteries In New Cars

Tesla is a company rarely removed from controversy, but this doesn't prevent people from buying its cars in droves. Even the Big Apple's boys in blue are set to join in on the craze, following the example of the UK's thin blue line. Not everyone can afford to spend big on a brand new Tesla, however, and many will therefore opt for demo cars to get a cheaper rate. However, it seems that the notorious cost-cutting of Tesla extends beyond the questionable quality that you get in many of its new vehicles. A Twitter user has come across a concerning disclaimer on Tesla's website that pertains to certain demo Model 3 listings, and the implications aren't kind to the EV maker's image.
ECONOMY
thedetroitbureau.com

Tesla Model 3 Most Expensive Vehicle in U.S. to Insure

Electric vehicles are typically more expensive to purchase than their internal combustion counterparts — a major factor when shopping for a new ride. However, what you’ll pay to insure that new sedan or utility vehicle plays a role in how much vehicle a buyer can afford. A new study by QuoteWizard, an insurance price comparison website, reveals the most expensive “popular” vehicles to insure are also EVs: the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y respectively.
BUYING CARS
MarketWatch

Tesla stock falls after recalling more than 350,000 Model 3 EVs to fix rearview camera issue

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, -1.46% fell 1.2% in premarket trading, putting them on track for a third-straight decline, as the electric-vehicle industry leader announced a voluntary safety recall of 356,309 Model 3 vehicles, citing potential issues with rearview cameras. The company said in a notice to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration it was recalling all 2017-to-2020 Model 3 vehicles, saying the rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk, which could prevent the camera image from displaying. "A rearview camera that does not function reduces the driver's rear view, increasing the risk of a crash," the NHTSA notice said. Tesla said it will inspect and install a guide protector and new cable harness for free for recalled vehicles. The stock, which has slipped 0.7% the past two days, after soaring 21.6% amida four-session win streak through Monday. Meanwhile, the stock has shed 5.1% month to date, putting it on track to snap a six-month win streak in which it rocketed 83.1%. The S&P 500.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketWatch

Where is Tesla’s Cybertruck?

Elon Musk said on Twitter that Tesla's Cybertruck is still on its way and will launch with four electric motors driving each of its wheels independently.
CARS
knowtechie.com

Nissan might be the biggest threat to Tesla right now – here’s why

Nissan recently announced a new £13 billion investment to help transition its business to being focused around electric vehicles (EVs). The investment is centred around its Sunderland plant in the north east of England, which already makes the popular Nissan Leaf, and a plan to build 23 new electric models by 2030.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

See How A 2015 Tesla Model S 70D Holds Up After 424,000 Miles

One of the main concerns potential first-time EV owners have, besides the driving range and charging infrastructure, is reliability. After more than a century of internal combustion engine domination, it’s understandable that some people are reluctant to go all-electric, fearing that the new technology may be unproven. It’s a...
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla Model 3 police vehicle is blowing minds nine months into its initial trials

As it turns out, the Tesla Model 3 actually works amazingly as a police car. The Model 3’s performance as a police vehicle in the UK has so far been pretty incredible, to say the least, according to information shared by Tesla Account Manager and Emergency Services Lead Max Toozs-Hobson on LinkedIn.
CARS
BGR.com

Tesla recalls 475,000 Model 3 and Model S cars – here’s why

Tesla is voluntarily recalling hundreds of thousands of Model 3 and Model S cars due to trunk issues. The recall affects every Model 3 vehicle sold between 2017-2020, as well as certain 2014-2021 Model S vehicles. Documents posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) website show that the Tesla recall includes 356,309 Model 3 units and 119,009 Model S units.
CARS
Jalopnik

Tesla Appears To Be Selling New Cars With Batteries From 2017

Determining what year a car is can actually prove to be a trickier question than you’d think. The year the car was actually manufactured is a huge part of it, of course, but what about a car made from unused old stock? Or there’s the case of VW’s mascot Beetles, named Max, all of which look like 1963 cars but were actually built in 1964. Currently, this question is on my mind because Tesla seems to be selling a lot of 2021 Model 3s that may come with battery packs built in 2017. What’s going on?
CARS
The Week

Tesla is recalling nearly 500,000 cars

Tesla is reportedly recalling nearly half a million cars due to technical defects. The company will recall Model 3 vehicles made between 2017 and 2020 — over 350,000 cars — as well as almost 120,000 Model S cars, Bloomberg reports. The recalls are reportedly due to defects involving the camera and trunk that may increase the risk of a crash.
CARS
Motorious

Finnish Guy Blows Up His Tesla

Many electric car websites have proudly trumpeted the popularity of Teslas in the Nordic countries, using them as a model for how the US market should be in the future. However, not everyone in the region is happy with their purchase over the long run. Take, for example, this guy from Finland who recently blew up his Tesla Model S using 30 kg of dynamite, making for one fine explosion.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Green Car Reports

Goodyear targets road noise with replacement tire for Tesla, other EVs

Electric vehicles need tires that were designed with different priorities. And this past week another big player in tires, Goodyear, is recognizing that—with its first North American-market replacement tire specifically designed for EVs. The Goodyear ElectricDrive GT is an all-season tires with an asymmetric tread pattern scheduled to launch...
CARS
electrek.co

Tesla (TSLA) issues recalls on almost half a million Model 3 and Model S vehicles

Tesla (TSLA) has issued two recalls on almost half a million Model 3 and Model S vehicles. The fixes are small, but it will still put a strain on its service team. The first recall involves the latch of the Model S’s front trunk (frunk), which could have been misassembled, leading to it opening by itself while driving.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Strange Tesla Model Y Body Suggests New EV Breakthrough

With the Model S Plaid tearing up drag strips across the country, Musk et al have turned their eyes towards the next big thing - Gigafactory Texas. This facility will be the new home of Tesla going forward and will be the production site for the much-anticipated Tesla Cybertruck. We've seen a lot of the development of the Gigafactory documented via various videos, which have showcased advanced-development Cybertruck mules and even seven-seat Model S sedans. But the latest video from December 27 shows us something a little strange in the form of a Tesla Model Y body in white.
CARS
CBS News

CBS News

340K+
Followers
43K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy