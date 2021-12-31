ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Whales and pufferfish among ‘amazing marine life’ to visit Britain in 2021

By Patrick Greenfield
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mPKOH_0dZUNyw200
Since 2019 there have been more than 75 sightings of humpback whales off the coast of Britain.

Humpback whales are becoming an increasingly common sight off the coast of Britain, according to a marine review of 2021, but dumped fishing gear is causing a rising number of stranded seals and dolphins.

Walruses, pufferfish and furrowed crabs were among the marine creatures from far-flung places that visited the UK and Ireland this year due to the climate crisis, according to the Wildlife Trusts, while puffins returned to the Isle of Man for the first time in 30 years after a rat eradication programme.

White-beaked dolphins were seen off Essex for the first time in more than two decades and native oyster populations have been re-established in Yorkshire, Essex and Northern Ireland after years of overfishing, pollution and disease. Sand lizards have been successfully reintroduced to Lancashire’s dunes.

Conservationists said that 2021 had been a positive year for marine ecosystems around the British Isles, with schemes launched to restore seagrass meadows and huge kelp forests, which provide shelter for wildlife, including two species of seahorse. But a rise in cetacean strandings signalled trouble at sea. In Cornwall, more than 170 whales, dolphins and porpoises were stranded this year along with 247 seals, many injured due to fishing activity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v0Ohp_0dZUNyw200
There were a number of schemes launched to restore seagrass meadows and kelp forests, which provide shelter and food for seahorses. Photograph: Andrew Pearson

Lissa Batey, head of marine conservation for the Wildlife Trusts, said: “It’s been a fantastic year for marine megafauna sightings, particularly in the south-west, but it’s clear that our oceans are under immense pressure from fishing, development, pollution, climate change and recreation. All these issues are having a huge impact on life at sea.”

In Cornwall, a humpback whale was found stranded off Looe Island after being caught in fishing lines, while seven grey seals washed up on Mousehole beach within two days, linked with spider crab netting.

Despite the strandings, significant numbers of humpback whales were spotted around the coast, once an extremely rare sight. More than 75 sightings have been recorded since 2019, a sign that populations are recovering after bans on commercial whaling, according to conservationists. The Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust saw humpbacks feeding around the islands with one individual, named Pi, staying for more than two months. More were seen in the Firth of Forth and off Shetland.

Matt Slater, marine conservation officer for Cornwall Wildlife Trusts, said: “Only a few years ago, it would have been extremely rare to see a humpback whale around the UK. But it looks like they are chasing big shoals of sardines that are now present around our shores. It is magnificent to see these creatures up close.”

In 2021, an Arctic walrus nicknamed Wally was seen around the coast of the UK, often spotted lying on boats, perhaps driven by melting sea ice in the polar north. A second walrus was seen off Northumberland and around Shetland. In October, a pufferfish washed up in Cornwall for the first time in 20 years, a species rarely found this far north.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w26yW_0dZUNyw200
Wally the arctic walrus lounges on a speedboat at Crookhaven in County Cork, Ireland. The walrus was first spotted in County Kerry in March and was also seen off Pembrokeshire in Wales, and Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly in England. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

The Wildlife Trusts also warned there had been a rise in human disturbances of marine animals, with three times as many incidents since 2014. An increase in jet skis and motorboats is a leading cause for concern. This year, the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales witnessed a seal pup being abandoned by its mother after people were seen taking selfies with the pup.

Dr Emily Baxter, senior marine conservation officer at North West Wildlife Trusts, said: “We’ve got amazing marine life in the UK and we’ve had some fantastic sightings this year, from sort of dancing sea slugs in Cumbria to puffins coming back. It’s important to remind people that actually, they don’t necessarily need to travel to far-flung places to see amazing marine life.”

age of extinction coverage here, and follow biodiversity reporters Phoebe Weston and Patrick Greenfield on Twitter for all the latest news and features

Comments / 2

Related
allthatsinteresting.com

Meet The Yowie, The Bigfoot-Like Cryptid That’s Terrified Australia For Centuries

A 2021 report of a Yowie in Queensland is just another in a long series of alleged encounters with this terrifying creature of Aboriginal myth. From snakes to scorpions, the Australian Outback infamously contains a wealth of fearsome animals. But legend also states that this vast wilderness is home to more than one mythical creature — including a Bigfoot-like beast called a Yowie.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humpback Whales#Marine Life#Marine Conservation#Marine Animals
allthatsinteresting.com

Enraged Monkeys In India Have Thrown Hundreds Of Dogs From Tall Buildings And Trees In Terrifying ‘Revenge’ Killings

After a pack of wild dogs in the Indian state of Maharashtra allegedly killed a baby monkey in November, the primates have taken revenge by purging an entire town of its dogs. If the figures are accurate, the phrase “monkey see, monkey do” has never been more disturbing. After seeing wild dogs kill a baby monkey in November, a group of primates in the Indian state of Maharashtra has launched a series of revenge killings — and has reportedly killed 250 dogs by throwing them off buildings and treetops.
ANIMALS
People

TikTok User Plays with Dangerous Sea Creature Found on Australian Beach: 'Know What This Is?'

A TikTok user happened across a potentially dangerous sea creature while enjoying a day at the beach at Stradbroke Island in Queensland, Australia, The Daily Mail reports. User @julianobayd posted a clip Tuesday of himself playing with a tiny blue creature in the water with the text, "Anyone know what this is?" written over the video. In the clip, the man has the tiny blue animal on the tip of his finger before he releases it into the water, where he films it floating above the sand.
PETS
Island Packet Online

Hilton Head fisherman reels in 1,200-pound shark. Its head shook ‘like a golden retriever’

The Hilton Head area is getting busy with tourists making their way here for the holidays, and we’re not just talking about humans. In this case, it’s great white sharks. Charter captain Chip Michalove, who has developed a reputation as a great white shark whisperer, spotted one great white off the island and reeled in two others on Saturday.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
BGR.com

Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that just came back on Saturday Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long. The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve also been called cockroaches of the sea, National Geographic notes, due to their ability to pull food from even the most inhospitable environments. Divers swim right next to this giant sea worm Videographer Steve Hathaway...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
99.5 WKDQ

Very Unique Discovery In Illinois Of Rare Real Life Unicorn

A rare real-life unicorn is a very unique discovery in Illinois. I have been thinking about it for a while. Honestly, seeing a unique animal is something I have never done. Some people are lucky enough to grab a glimpse of a rare creature. For example Like a white buffalo. Of course, they are few and far between. I think the closest I have ever come is a donkey painted like a zebra. I do not think that counts.
ANIMALS
Good News Network

Club-Tailed Dinosaur Found in Chile Had Weapon Unlike Anything Seen Before: ‘Entirely Unprecedented’

A unique, and entirely unprecedented specimen of ankylosaur has been discovered in southern Chile that has paleontologists throwing out the old textbooks. The dinosaur famous for its hard, hammer-like lump of bone on the end of its tail and its scaly armored skin has a new cousin named Stegourus elengassen, which sports a flat section of bone on the end of its tail shaped like a cricket bat, surrounded by seven protruding frond-like blades.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

After thousands of years, an iconic whale confronts a new enemy

For millennia, vast expanses of the Arctic Ocean have been untouched by humans, ocean where narwhals and other marine mammals lived undisturbed. Now that climate change is causing sea ice to melt, there has been an uptick of human activity in the Arctic. This has resulted in significantly more noise from an array of human sources, including seismic surveys, mine blasts, port projects and cruise ships.
ANIMALS
TheConversationAU

100 years ago, this man discovered an exquisite parrot thought to be extinct. What came next is a tragedy we must not repeat

Exactly 100 years ago tomorrow, a bird that had been relegated to extinction made a comeback. The exquisitely beautiful paradise parrot was rediscovered by Cyril Jerrard, a grazier from Gayndah in Queensland’s Burnett district, on December 11 1921. But its return was fleeting. Scattered pairs were seen around Gayndah until 1929. Some were seen around nearby Gin Gin in the 1930s. After that came only rumour and hope. Today, the paradise parrot has the tragic status of extinct. It’s the only mainland Australian bird species known to have suffered that fate since colonisation. On the 100th anniversary of the parrot’s rediscovery, we might...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Dinosaur tail found in Chile stuns scientists

Chilean paleontologists on Wednesday presented their findings on a dinosaur discovered three years ago in Patagonia which they said had a highly unusual tail that has stumped researchers. The remains of the Stegouros elengassen were discovered during excavations in 2018 at Cerro Guido, a site known to harbor numerous fossils,...
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

A Billion Sea Creatures Cooked to Death

This article was originally published by High Country News. During this summer’s stifling heat wave, Robin Fales patrolled the same sweep of shore on Washington’s San Juan Island every day at low tide. The stench of rotting sea life grew as temperatures edged toward triple digits—roughly 30 degrees above average—and Fales watched the beds of kelp she studies wilt and fade. “They were bleaching more than I had ever seen,” recalls Fales, a Ph.D. candidate and marine ecologist at the University of Washington. She didn’t know if they would make it.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Tigers, lions and monkeys found ‘chained, underweight and stressed’ in Philippines zoos

Big cats used as props for tourist selfies were found chained and malnourished, and monkeys and other animals were living in inhumane conditions in five popular Filipino zoos, investigators say.The animals, together with an orangutan, a bear and pythons, were said to be suffering in “filthy and barren” pens and video footage suggested they were showing signs of severe psychological stress.The creatures were among more than 100 kept in conditions that one scientist described as “utterly horrific”, alleging they amounted to “clear and obvious abuse”.Zoo chiefs, who say animals have died and are suffering because of a drop in tourism...
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

100K+
Followers
42K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy