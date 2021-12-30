ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wizards And Cavs Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

The Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineups for Thursday's game in D.C.

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday evening in D.C. and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The Cavs come into the game as one of the best surprises in the NBA this season with a 20-14 record in 34 games.

They are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and appear as if they will break a three-year postseason drought.

Over on the Wizards side, they come into the game 17-17 in 34 games, and are 3-7 in their last ten games.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
FanSided

Winners and losers from Cavs trade for Rajon Rondo

The Cleveland Cavaliers have benefited from one of the most overlooked yet valuable realities of good teams: 48 solid minutes of point guard play. Having two (or more) competent ball-handlers and play initiators is a must in the NBA, and with Darius Garland and Ricky Rubio the Cavs were always led by a talented and capable point guard.
NBA
State
Washington State
thecomeback.com

The Lakers send Rajon Rondo to the Cavs for a surprising return

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
NBA
Person
Demar Derozan
lakers365.com

Rajon Rondo’s True Feelings Towards Lakers Trading Him To Cavs

The Los Angeles Lakers have parted ways with veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, sending him to the Cleveland Cavaliers for virtually nothing. The Lakers acquired forward Denzel Valentine in return, whose partially guaranteed deal they are expected to waive once the trade is finalized. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Rondo was all for the move.
NBA
ClutchPoints

3 players the Wizards must move at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

The Washington Wizards are going to have some tough decisions to make at the NBA trade deadline. Whether that is going towards a rebuilding process, or bringing in a second guy next to Bradley Beal, the Wizards are going to have a tough decision to make from an organizational standpoint.
NBA
#Cavs Starting Lineups#The Washington Wizards#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Fantasylabs Nba#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference#The Golden State Warriors
numberfire.com

Corey Kispert starting for Wizards Saturday in place of inactive Brad Wanamaker

Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. The Wizards keep taking hits. After Spencer Dinwiddie, Raul Neto and Aaron Holiday were all placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, they turned to Brad Wanamaker on a 10-day contract to be the starting point guard. Wanamaker was just placed in protocols. With all four point guards still sidelined, the Wizards will experiment with Bradley Beal there. Corey Kispert will now re-enter the starting five on the wing.
NBA
FanSided

1 stud and 1 dud for Cavs in Thursday’s loss to Wizards

After a tough loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, while very shorthanded I might add, I expected the Cleveland Cavaliers to move on from the loss and get back to their winning ways last night versus the Washington Wizards. However, I could not have been more wrong. Kyle Kuzma and...
NBA
bleachernation.com

Pre-Gamin’: Bulls at Wizards — Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards – 6:00 p.m. CT on NBC Sports Chicago (TV), and 670 The Score (Radio) Stream the game online here with your cable provider. Injury Report: Patrick Williams OUT (Wrist), Lonzo Ball OUT (H&S P’s), Alfonzo McKinnie OUT (H&S P’s), Tony Bradley OUT (H&S P’s), Alex Caruso OUT, Javonte Green DOUBTFUL (Right Abductor Strain)
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Lakers Trade Sends Anthony Davis To New York

The New York Knicks are one team set up well to make a blockbuster NBA trade. They are difficult to pull off during the season, and this season it will be even more complicated because of the issues teams are dealing with stemming from a surge in positive COVID-19 tests.
NBA
