Wizards And Cavs Starting Lineups

The Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their starting lineups for Thursday's game in D.C.

The Washington Wizards are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday evening in D.C. and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full starting lineup for the Wizards can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

As for the Cavs, they have also announced their starting lineup, and their full lineup can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The Cavs come into the game as one of the best surprises in the NBA this season with a 20-14 record in 34 games.

They are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference, and appear as if they will break a three-year postseason drought.

Over on the Wizards side, they come into the game 17-17 in 34 games, and are 3-7 in their last ten games.

