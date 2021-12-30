ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Rescuers wade into freezing, icy water to break horse free, Massachusetts officials say

By Mariah Rush
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA horse stuck in ice was rescued with the help of multiple fire departments in Massachusetts, the Warwick Fire Department said. In a Dec. 29 post, fire department officials said...

www.tri-cityherald.com

Ledger-Enquirer

Rescuers follow screams to find California skier missing for hours, officials say

A person walking through an Oregon snow park heard a woman yelling. It helped lead rescuers to a skier who had been lost for hours. A cross-country skier from California was reported overdue Dec. 27 after she became separated from her family, the Deschutes County Search and Rescue Foundation said. They had been skiing at the Virginia Meissner Snow Park, about 10 miles west of Bend.
CBS Boston

‘Cars Sliding Off The Roads’: Massachusetts Drivers Asked To Avoid Travel On Icy Christmas Morning

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts drivers are being asked to avoid traveling on Christmas morning after freezing rain turned roads icy. Massachusetts State Police said “icy flash freeze conditions exist across the state” and “troopers are responding to cars sliding off the roads. They shared a photo of a car off a slippery road in Central Massachusetts. “If you can avoid or delay driving please do so,” police said. Icy flash freeze conditions exist across the state. Patrols in the Troops are responding to cars sliding off the roads. Roads are being treated. If you can avoid or delay driving please do so. This photo is from central Mass., Troop C. Stay safe. https://t.co/XzKn6ouSoK pic.twitter.com/kJMlNip3Xz — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 25, 2021 MassDOT had as many as 948 pieces of equipment deployed for snow and ice operations statewide Saturday morning. From the Marlboro to New Hampshire, where there was a 15-car crash due to icy conditions, signs along I-495 read “Reduce Speed For Black Ice.” The Topsfield DPW also said conditions are “extremely icy” Saturday morning. In Wilmington, police said residents are seeing icy conditions all over town. “We have received numerous 911 calls for crashes and people slipping and falling on the ice,” police said.
whdh.com

Mass. man drowns after canoe, kayak capsize on Lake Winnipesaukee

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man is dead after the paddle craft he was in capsized on Lake Winnipesaukee in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire on Saturday, officials said. Emergency crews initiated a rapid water response rescue in the waters of Lake Winnipesaukee around 11:05 p.m. after receiving a report that one person was missing after a canoe and a two-person kayak had capsized. The three other people who had been in the paddle crafts had safely made it to shore, according to New Hampshire state police.
Boston 25 News WFXT

21 people rescued from Albuquerque cable cars, officials say

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials said moisture and winds caused two cable cars to stop Friday in New Mexico on Friday night, leaving nearly two dozen people stranded. The passengers on the Sandia Peak Tramway, a popular tourist attraction in Albuquerque, were stranded due to icy weather, KRQE-TV reported. The attraction was shut down Saturday due to icy and windy conditions, according to its website.
westernmassnews.com

Horse rescued from icy waters in Warwick

WARWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A horse has been rescued after falling through icy waters in Warwick today. The Warwick Fire Department posting these photos just minutes ago. When firefighters arrived on scene they called for mutual aid with both the Orange Fire Department and the Royalston Fire Department responding to the scene.
PIX11

Woman drove into river at Niagara Falls on purpose: police

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A woman who died when her car went into the icy rapids above Niagara Falls likely drove into the river on purpose, authorities said. The New York State Park Police said on Thursday “entry into the water appears to be an intentional act,” and an investigation was ongoing. The driver […]
The Independent

Amazon delivery agent rescued 4-month-old and his parents from Colorado wildfire

A Colorado family has thanked an Amazon delivery driver for saving their lives from the Marshall Fire that raged across Boulder County on Thursday and Friday.Up to 1,000 homes have been burned in what is being called the most destructive blaze in Colorado’s history. Horrifying aerial footage showed the devastating impact of the fast-moving wildfire fanned by powerful winds that ripped through towns near Boulder, Colorado, on Thursday, prompting the evacuation of about 30,000 residents.Colorado resident Mary Stanley said that she, her husband and their four-month-old son were napping at their home in Superior on Thursday when they smelled...
KELOLAND TV

Semi-truck crashes near Summit carrying 20,000 pounds of beef

ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A semi-truck carrying 20,000 pounds of beef crashed Friday afternoon. The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted on Facebook that the crash occurred near Summit. Authorities are asking drivers to move over when passing through the area and to drive with caution.
