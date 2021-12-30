Robin Stroot: New year good time to reflect on craft journey

This year, while our editors highlighted the tools, pantry staples, cleaning supplies, and more that we loved in the kitchen, we also found products that just made life easier — and didn’t cost much! We’re here to talk about our favorite kitchen upgrades we bought this year, all that cost under $50. These were the small, simple items we bought and tested that wound up making a huge impact on our daily routines. Ahead, we rounded up the picks that really wowed our editors in 2021, including ingenious storage solutions like the pair of magnetic shelves for your fridge or popular Amazon buys like stylish wooden Mason jar lids. These little improvements went a long way to make our kitchens feel cozier, cleaner, and more organized. They might just be exactly what you’re looking for to start the new year off on the right foot!

