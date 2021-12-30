Craig Tally: As it should be

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A staffing issue related to COVID-19 will move one elementary school in the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh to remote learning this week. The diocese says that seven staff members at Saint Gregory Catholic Elementary School have tested positive for COVID-19. “Although we seemed to have conquered the odds and provided in-person learning for over a year and a half through this pandemic, I am afraid that we are not invincible and COVID has finally forced me to make some difficult decisions,” said Principal Erin Rice in a letter to families. The school tried to find substitute teachers but they could not get enough to cover each class. Students can pick up their school materials on Monday and classes will go virtual on Tuesday, lasting until Friday, January 7. “We expect that this month is going to require a great deal of flexibility on the part of everyone,” said Director of Diocese of Pittsburgh Catholic Schools Michelle Peduto. “We are in continued consultation with local physicians and health agencies.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO