Craig Tally: As it should be

As he would have put it: Jonathan Craig Lapin won his battle with eternity on December 15, 2021. Childhood excitement about NASA’s Apollo program triggered Jonathan’s lifelong fascination with space. By college, he couldn’t resist the urge to drop everything and drive all night with a friend to witness the first Space Shuttle launch. Within a few years, he joined McDonnell-Douglas, where he had the opportunity to work on the first commercial shuttle payload. And 5 years later, shortly after the Challenger disaster, he landed a position at NASA in the training division. There, he helped build a shuttle cockpit simulator for training astronauts and testing flight systems. One contractor, deeply impressed, told him the simulator was “a national treasure”. He later worked on a variety of projects to support manned missions to the Moon and Mars, and never lost his love of space exploration. Except for never getting to space himself, he got to live his dreams.
