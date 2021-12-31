Sunday Singing to feature Grand Ole Opry veteran

Today is a monumental anniversary for Randy Travis: It was on this date 35 years ago (Dec. 20, 1986) that he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Travis' induction into the Opry came only six months after the release of Storms of Life, his first album on Warner Bros. That record spawned four No. 1 hits, including "Diggin' Up Bones," which reached No. 1 only a few weeks before the North Carolina native became a member of the revered organization.
Nashville, Tenn. — This Saturday, Christmas Day, legendary country group Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers will hit a major career milestone: 45 years as members of the Grand Ole Opry. The GRAMMY® Award-winning brothers were officially inducted into the Opry family on Dec. 25, 1976. “One...
The Grand Ole Opry is known for being one of country music's longest-running institutions. Since its Nov. 28, 1925 debut on the airwaves, the then-named WSM Barn Dance has brought the music of country artists both new and established into homes across the country. Becoming an official member of the...
More and more I'm seeing local artists, songwriters, and musicians making waves in Nashville. Add Owensboro fiddle player Jake Holder to the list. Jake just made his Grand Ole Opry debut Tuesday night. Holder played in support of another Kentucky native, singer Dillon Carmichael. Dillon is the nephew of two...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Singer/songwriter Lauren Alaina was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Opry member Trisha Yearwood surprised Alaina Saturday night when she showed up on stage Saturday night after appearing to share her wish via video. “Hey is that Lauren Alaina?” Yearwood says before making...
On Oct. 30, the Grand Ole Opry celebrated an unmatched milestone in entertainment: its 5,000th straight Saturday night broadcast. In the 21st century alone, the weekly streak of saluting country music's live radio roots while offering current and future stars an invaluable platform has survived 9/11, a 2010 flood that damaged the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville and, on the home stretch to 5,000, the COVID-19 pandemic.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Things are "Getting Good" for North Georgia's hometown country music star. Rossville's own Lauren Alaina has been invited to be the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. Trisha Yearwood extended the invite on stage Saturday night in Nashville. A release from the Opry says Alaina...
A Bremen man who was recorded playing his piano in the roofless remains of his tornado-stricken home played to a bigger crowd last weekend. Jordan Baize performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville last weekend.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) The Muhlenberg County man who went viral on social media playing a gospel hymn on a piano at his tornado damaged house talks about his experience playing at the Grand Ole Opry. The man who many people attending the Grand Ole Opry last week only saw on social media, performed the […]
Faith Hill was just a young newcomer with big dreams when she made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry. The country superstar gave her first-ever performance on the hallowed stage on Dec. 18, 1993. Hill took a pretty circuitous route to stardom. The aspiring singer left her hometown of...
American Aquarium made their very well-deserved Grand Ole Opry debut back in July, and today, they’re taking us behind the scenes of that very special night. Frontman BJ Barham talked about what a huge milestone it was for his band, and also his family, who helped cultivate his love of music from a young age:
Pensacola comedian and celebrated humorist James Terryl "T. Bubba" Bechtol has passed away. Known as a witty Southern yarn-spinner, Bechtol performed close to 300 country routines and comic performances on stage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville during a 20-year career. "He was known as a Southern humorist —...
Lauren Alaina is officially the next member of the Grand Ole Opry. The singer was surprised onstage on Saturday night (Dec. 18) with an invitation by her mentor and musical hero, Trisha Yearwood. Alaina had no idea what was coming as she prepared to take the stage for a special...
