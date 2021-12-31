Sunday Singing to feature Grand Ole Opry veteran

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® announces the highly anticipated Grand Finale of its 133rd Rose Parade® presented by Honda on Saturday, January 1, 2022. As the two-hour mark approaches and the final float begins its trip down Colorado Blvd., four members of the Golden Knights – the United States Army Parachute team – will drop out of the sky and onto the street to do a live football toss from the Parade route to the Rose Bowl Stadium. Their descent will be accompanied by Timothy Fletcher, the drummer who has been making waves on Instagram and Tiktok with magical beats.

PASADENA, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO