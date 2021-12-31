ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Sunday Singing to feature Grand Ole Opry veteran

By From staff reports
Joplin Globe
 3 days ago

Mike Greenstreet will host a Sunday Singing at 5 p.m. Sunday at Forest Park...

www.joplinglobe.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

35 Years Ago: Randy Travis Joins the Grand Ole Opry

Today is a monumental anniversary for Randy Travis: It was on this date 35 years ago (Dec. 20, 1986) that he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Travis' induction into the Opry came only six months after the release of Storms of Life, his first album on Warner Bros. That record spawned four No. 1 hits, including "Diggin' Up Bones," which reached No. 1 only a few weeks before the North Carolina native became a member of the revered organization.
MUSIC
The Boot

These Country Artists Became Grand Ole Opry Members in 2021

The Grand Ole Opry is known for being one of country music's longest-running institutions. Since its Nov. 28, 1925 debut on the airwaves, the then-named WSM Barn Dance has brought the music of country artists both new and established into homes across the country. Becoming an official member of the...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
fox17.com

Newest Grand Ole Opry invite...'Hey...is that Lauren Alaina?'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Singer/songwriter Lauren Alaina was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Opry member Trisha Yearwood surprised Alaina Saturday night when she showed up on stage Saturday night after appearing to share her wish via video. “Hey is that Lauren Alaina?” Yearwood says before making...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wide Open Country

The Grand Ole Opry's Resilience Kept Its Historic Streak of Live Saturday Broadcasts Alive

On Oct. 30, the Grand Ole Opry celebrated an unmatched milestone in entertainment: its 5,000th straight Saturday night broadcast. In the 21st century alone, the weekly streak of saluting country music's live radio roots while offering current and future stars an invaluable platform has survived 9/11, a 2010 flood that damaged the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville and, on the home stretch to 5,000, the COVID-19 pandemic.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Grand Ole Opry#Veteran#Forest Park Church
South Pasadena News

Rose Parade 2022 | Grand Finale Featuring Jimmie Allen and Timothy Fletcher

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® announces the highly anticipated Grand Finale of its 133rd Rose Parade® presented by Honda on Saturday, January 1, 2022. As the two-hour mark approaches and the final float begins its trip down Colorado Blvd., four members of the Golden Knights – the United States Army Parachute team – will drop out of the sky and onto the street to do a live football toss from the Parade route to the Rose Bowl Stadium. Their descent will be accompanied by Timothy Fletcher, the drummer who has been making waves on Instagram and Tiktok with magical beats.
PASADENA, CA
Whiskey Riff

Go Behind The Scenes Of American Aquarium’s Grand Ole Opry Debut

American Aquarium made their very well-deserved Grand Ole Opry debut back in July, and today, they’re taking us behind the scenes of that very special night. Frontman BJ Barham talked about what a huge milestone it was for his band, and also his family, who helped cultivate his love of music from a young age:
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
WATE

‘I will always love her’: Dolly Parton says of Betty White’s passing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country music icon Dolly Parton remarked Saturday on the passing of TV icon Betty White, whose death was announced Friday. “While watching the news last night I learned of Betty White’s passing,” Dolly tweeted. “Betty will live forever not only in this world but the world here after. I will always love her as we all will!”
KNOXVILLE, TN
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows in metallic catsuit as she welcomes in the new year

Miranda Lambert pulled out all the stops for her last performance of 2021, and wore an outfit that attracted the attention of many of her fans. The country star looked fabulous dressed in a tassel catsuit adorned with metallic stars and a tassel trim as she took to the stage for CBS's New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy