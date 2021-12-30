ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Rescuers wade into freezing, icy water to break horse free, Massachusetts officials say

By Mariah Rush
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA horse stuck in ice was rescued with the help of multiple fire departments in Massachusetts, the Warwick Fire Department said. In a Dec. 29 post, fire department officials said...

www.miamiherald.com

