Rescuers wade into freezing, icy water to break horse free, Massachusetts officials say

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Family members say smoke inhalation likely contributed to the death of Gonzalo “Chalo” Quesada, a 58-year-old man who was bed-ridden when the Marshall Fire ripped through his neighborhood Thursday. Gonzalo ‘Chalo’ Quesada (credit: GoFundMe) “It was maybe 10 or 15 minutes that we had total to get Chalo out of the house from the minute that we knew what was going on,” said Chrissy Miller, a long-time family friend. Miller was visiting the Quesada family on Thursday. She considers Chalo a brother and was in town because she knew he didn’t have long to live. “We were having a...

DENVER, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO