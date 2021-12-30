Putnam County: Too many new COVID-19 cases to do contact tracing

The Putnam County Health Department announced Thursday the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the county has made it impossible to do contact tracing for all those who may have been exposed.

In an announcement issued on Twitter, the department said a "record-breaking" number of new cases "have exceeded the capacity" of the county department and the state Health Department "to individually contact all persons who test positive or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive."

According to the most recent numbers available from the state health department, 467 people tested positive for the virus in Putnam County on Wednesday out of 1,871 who were tested that day, or about 25%. There were 2,001 active cases in the county as of Wednesday.

The department advised county residents who test positive to self-isolate, and to notify those they had come in contact with themselves. Anyone who has been exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 is also asked to self-quarantine, the county health department said.

The department said people who test positive should self-isolate for 10 days after the onset of symptoms, or 10 days after their positive test sample was collected if they have no symptoms.