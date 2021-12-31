Draymond Green blasts NBA after cancelation of Warriors-Nuggets game

Draymond Green ‘s Golden State Warriors were set to take on the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night until the game was canceled on short notice due to the Nuggets not meeting the minimum player requirement of eight players. With many of their players out due to being on the league’s COVID-reserve list, the league decided to postpone the game instead of play. Again, this is due to them not being able to meet the minimum player requirement.

Yet, Draymond Green is quite upset about the game being canceled being that the Warriors just played the Nuggets two days ago when they weren’t at full strength. The Warriors had to sign players using the 10-day hardship exemption, instead of their typical starting five this season. He argues this gives the Nuggets a competitive advantage by being able to play the game at a later date when they likely will be at full strength again.

Now with some extra time off today, the former Defensive Player of the Year didn’t hesitate to voice his opinion, for all to see.

Here are Draymond’s specific points, and they’re tough to argue with.

In other words, he’s calling out the NBA for canceling games despite putting rules in place specifically to prevent such a situation from occurring.

Draymond Green’s Warriors are not alone. Every other team in the league has dealt with the same oddities this season. Many losses have happened with a team not playing their desired rotation. It’s simply an unfortunate footnote of a strange basketball year.

Either they cancel the games or they continue with G-League replacement players. There’s no way for everyone to be content. In this case Green is not the only one who’s upset with some of the NBA’s decisions, he’s simply the latest to voice his opinion. And there’s nothing wrong with that.

