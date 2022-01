According to History.com, civilizations have been staging celebrations surrounding the close of a current year and the beginning of a new one for at least 4,000 years. In that sense, New Year’s Day festivities are nothing new, but there is something inherently powerful about closing the year out on a positive note. New Year’s is a time for simultaneously reflecting on what has come to pass and for looking at what’s ahead.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO