Woman sentenced for assault of Wichita County deputy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Mineral Wells woman is sentenced in 89th District Court Thursday, December 30, for the assault of a Wichita County deputy last February which resulted in injuries requiring treatment at the hospital.

Wichita County jail booking photo

Bobby Sue Windham was arrested on four charges after the assault.

For assault of a peace officer, she was placed on 3 years probation. For resisting arrest, she was sentenced to 218 days in jail. Charges of evading arrest and obstructing a roadway were dropped.

On Feb. 6, 2021, a deputy said she went to check on a woman in the roadway on River Road.

The deputy said when she arrived, she told the woman to get off the road and come to her car. Windham refused to get out of the road and started running north.

The deputy caught up to Windham in a resident’s front yard and said Windham stopped, turned around, and attacked her, grabbing the deputy’s radio microphone off her vest.

The deputy said they fell to the ground still fighting.

A resident came to her aid and they were able to get Windham in handcuffs, though she continued resisting, even when another deputy arrived on the scene.

The deputy said Windham refused to give her name and resisted being taken to the patrol car, and began kicking the car, putting several dents in it.

The deputy was treated at the hospital for a knee injury and for cuts and scratches to her arms.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.