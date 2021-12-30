Mailman and Lincoln girl grow special friendship through pandemic (Ellis Wiltsey)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For children, heroes and idols can be anywhere.

For one Lincoln girl, a new friendship started when the boredom of quarantine sparked a routine of watching for the mail, and with it came a newfound friend who was driving the truck.

It’s a story that started through a window. At the beginning of the pandemic, four-year-old Dorthea Haack’s family locked down almost immediately. Leaving her to find a new obsession - mail trucks.

Many mornings were spent watching and waiting for its arrival and departure.

“Eventually she wanted to go out and say hello and we left him a few things,” said Emily Haack, her mom. “She drew him a picture and some notes and their friendship has really grown from there and it’s been such a sweet thing to watch.”

That mailman is Chris Lenhoff. He said he first noticed the little girl waving through the window. Flash forward to months later, his truck is now adorned with things Dorthea has made him - like drawings of Elmo and stickers.

“Right around when the pandemic started I noticed her looking out the window a lot so I would just wave and then it was waving back,” Lenhoff said. “Then her mom caught me one day and was telling me about her infatuation with the mail truck and here we are.”

The pair now have a daily routine, it’s waiting for that 10 a.m. arrival. If she misses him, Dorthea has also been known to go running up the street to catch Chris.

Trinkets, treats, and handmade gifts are often in the mix. Like on Thursday, Dorthea drew a photo of her and Chris; she said it’s a special one of them hugging.

“I even made him a mail truck out of Perler beads,” Dorthea said.

Chris said Dorthea is a special highlight in his day and often he takes extra care to greet most because he’s not sure how their day is going but hopes to make a difference anyhow.

“It’s her and it’s everybody, you know a lot of people I might be their only interaction,” Lenhoff said.