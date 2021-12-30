ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Governor Polis activates Colorado National Guard to increase COVID-19 testing

By Dani Birzer
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

DENVER – Governor Polis has authorized the activation of over 200 Colorado National Guard members to support testing sites and other COVID-19 response and recovery activities in the state. The support will start Saturday, Jan. 1, and will support of multiple sites across the state.

“With high prevalence of omicron in Colorado, we need to ensure Coloradans can access testing without long waits, enabling them to isolate, notify contacts, and keep from spreading the virus to their loved ones,” said Governor Jared Polis. “The National Guard has been a critical partner for the entirety of the pandemic response. This additional support will help Coloradans access testing this holiday weekend by reducing wait times at major free community testing locations.”

Testing is a critical strategy in slowing disease transmission.

Anyone, regardless of vaccination status, who is experiencing symptoms should get tested immediately and isolate .

There are more than 150 free community testing sites across the state, and advance appointments are strongly encouraged.

