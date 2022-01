After a 20-26 over the Washington Football Team, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ path to the playoffs got a litter more clear. However, their path to the locker room? Not so much. Watch as Eagles fans that were clamoring to get Jalen Hurts’ attention fell from the stands and almost landed on the star QB. The wild event was captured by NFL insider Mark Garafolo.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO