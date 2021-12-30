ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Mississippi Museum of Art closed through Jan. 7 due to COVID surge

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Museum of Art will be closed beginning Thursday, December 30 until Friday, January 7.

Museum staff said the closure is due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant.

The museum plans to reopen to the public again on Saturday, January 8 at 10:00 a.m.

