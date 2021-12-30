Mississippi Museum of Art closed through Jan. 7 due to COVID surge
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Museum of Art will be closed beginning Thursday, December 30 until Friday, January 7.Reeves encourages Mississippians to get booster shot amid surge
Museum staff said the closure is due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant.
The museum plans to reopen to the public again on Saturday, January 8 at 10:00 a.m.
