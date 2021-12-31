Charge against Omaha police officer dismissed

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A criminal charge has been dropped for an Omaha police officer who was accused of threatening teenagers with a gun after they allegedly pounded on the door of his home and his neighbors’ homes earlier this year.

KETV-TV reports that a judge dismissed the case against Ja’Price Spears on Wednesday.

Spears pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace in October and was directed to pay a fine and attend counseling sessions.

A deputy district attorney said in court on Wednesday that Spears completed the terms, and the judge accepted his request to withdraw the plea. The incident happened in April.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.