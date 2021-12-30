ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Rescuers wade into freezing, icy water to break horse free, Massachusetts officials say

By Mariah Rush
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA horse stuck in ice was rescued with the help of multiple fire departments in Massachusetts, the Warwick Fire Department said. In a Dec. 29 post, fire department officials said...

Ledger-Enquirer

Rescuers follow screams to find California skier missing for hours, officials say

A person walking through an Oregon snow park heard a woman yelling. It helped lead rescuers to a skier who had been lost for hours. A cross-country skier from California was reported overdue Dec. 27 after she became separated from her family, the Deschutes County Search and Rescue Foundation said. They had been skiing at the Virginia Meissner Snow Park, about 10 miles west of Bend.
ACCIDENTS
cbslocal.com

‘Cars Sliding Off The Roads’: Massachusetts Drivers Asked To Avoid Travel On Icy Christmas Morning

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts drivers are being asked to avoid traveling on Christmas morning after freezing rain turned roads icy. Massachusetts State Police said “icy flash freeze conditions exist across the state” and “troopers are responding to cars sliding off the roads. They shared a photo of a car off a slippery road in Central Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Massachusetts State
WLKY.com

Massachusetts first responders rescue horse trapped in ice

A Massachusetts horse has been returned to its owners after becoming trapped in ice in a rural area. Members of the Warwick Fire Department were called to the scene after someone spotted the horse in the water covered in a thin sheet of ice. Water rescue and horse rescue equipment...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Horse rescued from icy waters in Warwick

WARWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A horse has been rescued after falling through icy waters in Warwick today. The Warwick Fire Department posting these photos just minutes ago. When firefighters arrived on scene they called for mutual aid with both the Orange Fire Department and the Royalston Fire Department responding to the scene.
WARWICK, MA
CBS Sacramento

Crews Extinguish Ceres Apartment Fire On Sequoia Street

CERES (CBS13) — A residential fire in Ceres on Sequoia Street burned through one unit of a second-floor apartment, said the Modesto Fire Department. After requesting additional crews, they were able to contain the fire to the first unit, with some moderate damage done to the other three units. This occurred Saturday evening.
CBS Philly

Man Dies After Crashing Vehicle Into SEPTA Bus In West Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 28-year-old man died Sunday morning after he crashed his blue minivan into the rear of a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia, police say. The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Conshohocken Avenue and Monument Road. The man was transported to Lankenau Medical Center and pronounced dead at 8:21 a.m., according to officials. The crash is currently under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

