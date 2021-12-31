ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Star Trek: Discovery’ 4×07 Review: “…But to Connect”

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got lots of stuff punching us in the feels this week on Star Trek: Discovery, not to mention a heartbreaking cliffhanger. A new lifeform, an exercise in trust, and a dash of mutiny all take us to the mid-season finale of Star Trek: Discovery. Here are a few of my...

Collider

Jonathan Frakes on Directing ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ ‘Picard,’ and What It Was Like Seeing ‘Galaxy Quest’ For the First Time

While everyone knows Jonathan Frakes for his work as William T. Riker on Star Trek: The Next Generation, what you might not realize is TNG opened the door to his true love: directing. After paying his dues behind-the-scenes by studying how TNG was made, Frakes assumed a new role in the director's chair for Season 3's "The Offspring." With the success of that episode, Frakes was allowed to direct more episodes of TNG, followed by episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager. After helming over a dozen episodes between the three series, Frakes landed his first movie: Star Trek: First Contact. From there he directed more movies (including Star Trek: Insurrection) and has spent the last decade and a half helming a number of TV shows including Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Castle, Falling Skies, and many others.
YourErie

What shows are coming to Netflix in January 2022?

(ABC4) – It’s that time of the month again! With December coming to an end, it’s the perfect time to queue up and get your watchlist together for movies and shows that will be premiering on Netflix next month. For those that had the chance to check out our list of movies that premiered on […]
Inverse

Jonathan Frakes helps solve Discovery’s oldest Star Trek mystery

Back in 2018, the Trek franchise dropped a curious episode, “Calypso,” as part of its Short Treks anthology series and in doing so, changed the canon of Star Trek: Discovery forever. The USS Discovery, stranded far in the future, is boarded by a refugee named Craft (Aldis Hodge)....
epicstream.com

Classic Star Trek Shows Leaving Hulu and Amazon Prime Video Soon

Star Trek is about to enter its 57th year and there's no denying that its cultural impact and legacy still live on to this day. The classic shows are still being watched by both old and new fans while new shows and films are being made to continue the franchise and introduce it to a new generation. However, if you happen to be one of the people who watch the classic shows on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, we have some bad news for you.
news-shield.com

‘Star Trek: Discovery’: A Major Clue About the Anomaly & Warning About Michael (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 6 “Stormy Weather.”]. The crew of the U.S.S. Discovery embarks on a dangerous mission to hopefully get answers of any kind about the DMA (Dark Matter Anomaly) that has destroyed Kwejian and threatens everyone. And while it is, for the most part, a successful mission, an experience has implications for a relationship’s future.
FanSided

Star Trek: Discovery names ship after famed Starfleet Admiral

Star Trek: Discovery just introduced a new ship named after a Starfleet legend. Observant Star Trek: Discovery fans may have caught an easter egg in the Star Trek: Discovery episode “The Examples”. In the episode, we find out that Starfleet still feels the resonance of one former Starfleet admiral some 800 years later. The former captain of the U.S.S. Voyager herself; Kathryn Janeway.
trekcore.com

REVIEW — David Mack’s CODA: OBLIVION’S GATE Slams the Book Closed on STAR TREK’s Long-Running Novelverse

David Mack’s Star Trek: Coda — Oblivion’s Gate, the third novel in its trilogy, is the last novel I will ever read under the 20-year Star Trek literary continuity. And given that I have been a passenger on this journey for two decades, complete with amazing new stories, fascinating characters, themes, and ideas, that’s no small thing. To be honest, I finished Oblivion’s Gate almost three weeks ago, and I just haven’t quite been able to sit down and put down on paper all the ways that I am processing this moment.
Inverse

Discovery Season 4 Episode 8 release date changes the 2022 Star Trek schedule

2022 will see at least four different seasons of Star Trek airing. The Final Frontier is getting dangerous. In Episode 7 of Star Trek: Discovery Season 4, “...But to Connect,” one character makes a drastic decision that will change the rest of the season in a huge way. The big moment also references a weapon last glimpsed in the 1998 film Star Trek: Insurrection. It’s a game-changing cliffhanger made all the more dramatic because Episode 7 is the mid-season finale for Discovery, meaning the rest of the season won’t be seen until February 10, 2022.
thedigitalfix.com

Gremlins animated series first look shared by HBO Max

Ready to see some animated Christmas monsters? Well, the good news is that HBO Max has got you covered. In its December 2021 preview trailer, the streaming service shared a brief first look for the animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, along with small teasers for various highly anticipated TV series such as Westworld, House of The Dragon, and Euphoria season 2.
