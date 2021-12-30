ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Rescuers wade into freezing, icy water to break horse free, Massachusetts officials say

By Mariah Rush
Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA horse stuck in ice was rescued with the help of multiple fire departments in Massachusetts, the Warwick Fire Department said. In a Dec. 29 post, fire department officials said...

www.newsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ledger-Enquirer

Rescuers follow screams to find California skier missing for hours, officials say

A person walking through an Oregon snow park heard a woman yelling. It helped lead rescuers to a skier who had been lost for hours. A cross-country skier from California was reported overdue Dec. 27 after she became separated from her family, the Deschutes County Search and Rescue Foundation said. They had been skiing at the Virginia Meissner Snow Park, about 10 miles west of Bend.
ACCIDENTS
wvtm13.com

Massachusetts first responders rescue horse trapped in ice

A Massachusetts horse has been returned to its owners after becoming trapped in ice in a rural area. Members of the Warwick Fire Department were called to the scene after someone spotted the horse in the water covered in a thin sheet of ice. Water rescue and horse rescue equipment...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Rescuers#Central Massachusetts#Accident#Post#Orange
CBS Denver

Gonzalo ‘Chalo’ Quesada Dies After Being Evacuated From Marshall Fire Twice

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Family members say smoke inhalation likely contributed to the death of Gonzalo “Chalo” Quesada, a 58-year-old man who was bed-ridden when the Marshall Fire ripped through his neighborhood Thursday. Gonzalo ‘Chalo’ Quesada (credit: GoFundMe) “It was maybe 10 or 15 minutes that we had total to get Chalo out of the house from the minute that we knew what was going on,” said Chrissy Miller, a long-time family friend. Miller was visiting the Quesada family on Thursday. She considers Chalo a brother and was in town because she knew he didn’t have long to live. “We were having a...
DENVER, CO
Boston Globe

Travel will be icy on Christmas Day in Massachusetts

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Snow fell in the pre-dawn hours of Christmas Eve but will come to an end before noon as the sky clears and the sun returns. When all is said and done, a dusting to maybe an inch of snow will be on the ground, enough to let you know it’s winter but not enough to cause any travel trouble. Temperatures this Friday afternoon will be in the 30s.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Sacramento

Crews Extinguish Ceres Apartment Fire On Sequoia Street

CERES (CBS13) — A residential fire in Ceres on Sequoia Street burned through one unit of a second-floor apartment, said the Modesto Fire Department. After requesting additional crews, they were able to contain the fire to the first unit, with some moderate damage done to the other three units. This occurred Saturday evening.
CBS Minnesota

1 Killed, 3 Injured In Snowy Crash In St. Louis County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says road conditions were snowy and icy when an SUV collided with a pickup truck in St. Louis County Thursday, killing one. According to the state patrol, the incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Highway 1 in Morse Township. A motorist in a Subaru Crosstrek was traveling southbound on the road when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Chevy Silverado that was going northbound. One of the passengers of the truck, a 72-year-old woman, was killed in the crash. Another passenger, an 80-year-old man, suffered life threatening injuries. The driver, a 74-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries. They are all from Ely, Minnesota. The driver of the Subaru, a 38-year-old man from Superior, Wisconsin, suffered life threatening injuries. Everyone was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol does not look to be involved.   More On WCCO.com: 2 Men Shot In Mall Of America On New Year's Eve; Police Search For Suspect Minnesota Weather: Another Frigid Day, But Warm-Up’s On The Way 14-Year-Old Last Seen Leaving Roseville Home For School Found Safe In California, 2 Arrested Meet The First Twin Cities Baby Born In 2022
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Couple found dead on California trail likely died trying to save baby from heat

The California family who was found dead on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest on 15 August probably died along with their dog because of the heat, not having enough water, and exertion, investigators believe according to a report. John Gerrish, 45, Ellen Chung, 31, their one-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog, were found dead near Hite’s Cove in the Sierra National Forest east of San Francisco. A family friend reported them missing when they didn’t get back from their one-day trip. Their deaths were considered mysterious and various hypotheses were posited, such as homicide and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy