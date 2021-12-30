Rescuers wade into freezing, icy water to break horse free, Massachusetts officials say

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says road conditions were snowy and icy when an SUV collided with a pickup truck in St. Louis County Thursday, killing one. According to the state patrol, the incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Highway 1 in Morse Township. A motorist in a Subaru Crosstrek was traveling southbound on the road when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Chevy Silverado that was going northbound. One of the passengers of the truck, a 72-year-old woman, was killed in the crash. Another passenger, an 80-year-old man, suffered life threatening injuries. The driver, a 74-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries. They are all from Ely, Minnesota. The driver of the Subaru, a 38-year-old man from Superior, Wisconsin, suffered life threatening injuries. Everyone was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol does not look to be involved. More On WCCO.com: 2 Men Shot In Mall Of America On New Year's Eve; Police Search For Suspect Minnesota Weather: Another Frigid Day, But Warm-Up’s On The Way 14-Year-Old Last Seen Leaving Roseville Home For School Found Safe In California, 2 Arrested Meet The First Twin Cities Baby Born In 2022

