CHESTERFIELD — County police have found the baby reportedly abused by his mother in a social-media video, but add the mom is still on the run.

A police statement Friday said that the four-month-old son of Astrid Sanchez Diaz was located earlier in the day and is safe. Police Sgt. Winifred Lewis said the baby was turned over to a family member and is in their custody.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Lewis said, the mother has not been found.

In the video, the 20-year-old Sanchez Diaz is alleged to be violently shaking her son while arguing with and threatening the child's father. The video was posted on social media Wednesday afternoon, prompting authorities to go to her house on a welfare check.

Neither Sanchez Diaz nor the baby were at the residence.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Sanchez Diaz or the baby is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 immediately.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is daily news coach for USA TODAY's Southeast Region-Unified Central, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and central North Carolina. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Infant in alleged abuse video is located; Chesterfield Police still looking for his mother