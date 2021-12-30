ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, VA

Infant in alleged abuse video is located; Chesterfield Police still looking for his mother

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD — County police have found the baby reportedly abused by his mother in a social-media video, but add the mom is still on the run.

A police statement Friday said that the four-month-old son of Astrid Sanchez Diaz was located earlier in the day and is safe. Police Sgt. Winifred Lewis said the baby was turned over to a family member and is in their custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EtqKY_0dZUGg2j00

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Lewis said, the mother has not been found.

In the video, the 20-year-old Sanchez Diaz is alleged to be violently shaking her son while arguing with and threatening the child's father. The video was posted on social media Wednesday afternoon, prompting authorities to go to her house on a welfare check.

Neither Sanchez Diaz nor the baby were at the residence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486unt_0dZUGg2j00

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Sanchez Diaz or the baby is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 immediately.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is daily news coach for USA TODAY's Southeast Region-Unified Central, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and central North Carolina. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Infant in alleged abuse video is located; Chesterfield Police still looking for his mother

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Petersburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Chesterfield, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Petersburg, VA
State
West Virginia State
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Atkinson
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Progress-Index

The Progress-Index

358
Followers
115
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petersburg, VA from The Progress-Index.

 http://progress-index.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy