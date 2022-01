The Jets played one of their most complete games of the Robert Saleh era on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Bucs. Zach Wilson looked great, the offensive line held up well against a tough Buccaneers defensive front, and the defense held on – right up until the final two minutes of the game. New York ultimately lost, 28-24, after Tom Brady delivered a familiar last-minute dagger.

