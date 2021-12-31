Warming centers open for homeless in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Temperatures across the Bay Area are expected to drop for New Years’ weekend.

In response, some Bay Area cities have announced that they will be opening warming centers for the homeless.

Santa Rosa

The city of Santa Rosa and Catholic Charities have partnered up to open the temporary center from Thursday, Dec. 30 until Sunday, Jan. 2.

The center will be located outdoors, due to COVID precautions, in Catholic Charities’ Homeless Services Center parking lot at 610 Wilson Street.

It will be open from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Pop-up tents with low-profile radiant heaters will be set up.

Masks will be provided and must be worn while at the center.

The city says, “the drop-in warming center is temporary and not an overnight shelter, and as such, cots will not be provided.”

For more information on cold weather preparations, visit the City of Santa Rosa website .

Oakland

Oakland has also announced that a warming center will be located at St. Vincent de Paul Community Center and Shelter from Friday, Dec. 31 to Monday, Jan. 3.

The shelter is located at 2280 San Pablo Ave.

The city says that with more than 10 city volunteers, a second room will be open through Monday morning, which allows 45 additional beds per night.

For more information on warming center resources in Alameda County, visit the Alameda County Health Care for the Homeless website .

San Francisco

San Francisco will also be opening a shelter at the Gene Friend Recreation Center located at 270 6th Street.

It will be open from 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30 to 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2.

The shelter will have 24-hour access and 70 mats available.

People who come to the shelter will be provided breakfast and dinner.

For more information, visit the Department of Homelessness and Supportive website .

