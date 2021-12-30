Man charged in deadly Youngstown apartment shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is behind bars Thursday night, charged in connection to a deadly shooting on Youngstown’s lower west side .

Marquez Thomas, 24, was arrested Thursday afternoon.

He’s charged with aggravated murder and three counts of felonious assault.

The charges stem from an early morning shooting at the Valley View apartments on Tyrell Avenue. It happened on Monday, Dec. 27.

Joseph Addison, 42, was killed and three others were taken to the hospital.

Thomas will be arraigned on Monday, Jan. 3.

