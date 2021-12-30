Rescuers wade into freezing, icy water to break horse free, Massachusetts officials say

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Snow fell in the pre-dawn hours of Christmas Eve but will come to an end before noon as the sky clears and the sun returns. When all is said and done, a dusting to maybe an inch of snow will be on the ground, enough to let you know it’s winter but not enough to cause any travel trouble. Temperatures this Friday afternoon will be in the 30s.

