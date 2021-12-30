ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Rescuers wade into freezing, icy water to break horse free, Massachusetts officials say

By Mariah Rush
Rock Hill Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA horse stuck in ice was rescued with the help of multiple fire departments in Massachusetts, the Warwick Fire Department said. In a Dec. 29 post, fire department officials said...

Horse rescued from icy waters in Warwick

WARWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A horse has been rescued after falling through icy waters in Warwick today. The Warwick Fire Department posting these photos just minutes ago. When firefighters arrived on scene they called for mutual aid with both the Orange Fire Department and the Royalston Fire Department responding to the scene.
