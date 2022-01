Larry James Smith, age 76 of Greensburg, transitioned to an everlasting life of love, peace, and joy on December 18, 2021, at Jane Todd Crawford Hospital. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Genevie Havana Smith of Greensburg, two daughters, and one son: Teresa J. Iannuzzi of Covington, GA., Zynga Gen Smith, and Noble James Smith both of Greensburg. One sister and brother-in-law: Mary and James Boles of Remington, Ind., three grandchildren: Tyler Sherod, Wesley Sherod, and Faith Sherod plus a host of relatives and friends.

GREENSBURG, KY ・ 14 DAYS AGO