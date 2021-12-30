Major change in trend financials, grains, precious metals and especially coffee

Get our take why the FTSE 100 is in favour this week, and what to expect from the US jobs report on Friday. It’s been a strong start to the new trading year, risky assets that are positively correlated to economic growth have had a strong start and US bond yields have surged. After its huge 13% gain on Monday on the back of better news about Q4 deliveries, Tesla shares have fallen on Tuesday and are down some 4% so far. Amazon is down more than 1.5% and even Apple, which surged to a $3 trillion valuation on Monday, the first American company to do so, is also nearly 1% lower on Tuesday. The Nasdaq is bucking the trend, and is down more than 1%, which is suggestive of a new theme for markets: out with the old and in with the new. As Covid fears get laid to rest for now, stocks that did well during the pandemic are falling out of favour, while banks and airlines, which underperformed during the pandemic are surging ahead.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO