Major change in trend financials, grains, precious metals and especially coffee

By Norm Winski
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article12/29 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 2 handle gap up and then rallied another 12 handles into an 9:41 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 22 handles into a 10:16 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 15 handles into an 11:05 AM...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

The new trading year heralds in animal spirits and a taste for risk

Get our take why the FTSE 100 is in favour this week, and what to expect from the US jobs report on Friday. It’s been a strong start to the new trading year, risky assets that are positively correlated to economic growth have had a strong start and US bond yields have surged. After its huge 13% gain on Monday on the back of better news about Q4 deliveries, Tesla shares have fallen on Tuesday and are down some 4% so far. Amazon is down more than 1.5% and even Apple, which surged to a $3 trillion valuation on Monday, the first American company to do so, is also nearly 1% lower on Tuesday. The Nasdaq is bucking the trend, and is down more than 1%, which is suggestive of a new theme for markets: out with the old and in with the new. As Covid fears get laid to rest for now, stocks that did well during the pandemic are falling out of favour, while banks and airlines, which underperformed during the pandemic are surging ahead.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Polkadot price looks to restart its uptrend as DOT eyes 30% gains

Polkadot price could trigger an uptrend after bouncing off the daily demand zone, extending from $26.23 to $28.15. DOT could rise 30% to retest $36.89 if it can clear the $32.78 hurdle. A breakdown of the $26.23 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis. Polkadot price is retracing toward a...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Crypto market sentiment in extreme fear provides an opportunity to profit

The cryptocurrency market sentiment is currently displaying extreme fear after a prolonged period of sluggish performance. The last time that the Crypto Fear and Greed Index flashed a reading of extreme fear, the digital asset market capitalization rebounded by 63%. The March 2020 market crash witnessed a reading of 10,...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Chainlink price to provide a buying opportunity before LINK rallies 50%

Chainlink price seems to be at the end of its short-term upswing and is likely to retrace to $20. This downswing could provide a buying opportunity before LINK triggers a 50% upswing to $33.08. A breakdown of the range low at $19.05 will invalidate the bullish thesis. Chainlink price set...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Cardano presents buy opportunity before ADA hits $2 for a 40% upswing

Cardano price action develops a bullish continuation pattern on its Point and Figure chart. Downside risks remain, but lows are likely in as buyers return. Entry opportunity could yield a 40% gain. Cardano price has suffered some intense selling pressure along with the rest of the market. However, the losses...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Major change in trend commodity index, oats, oil, soybeans

12/28 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 4 handle gap up and then rallied another 12 handles into an 9:59 AM high of the day and a new all-time high. From that high, the S&P declined 16 handles into a 10:19 AM low. From that low, the S&P traded in a 10 handle whipsaw sideways trading range, culminating with a high at 11:57 AM. From that high, the S&P declined 20 handles into a 12:35 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 14 handles higher into a 3:48 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined about 9 handles into the close.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Strong 2021 demand for physical precious metals, despite paper prices

Even as Omicron casts a pall over markets and upcoming Christmas celebrations, precious metals investors are feeling at least some holiday cheer this week. The gold market put in a modest rally on Wednesday and Thursday to erase earlier losses. The white metals, meanwhile, are outperforming gold. Demand for physical...
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

Precious Metals “Stay the Course” Despite Challenging Year

Sprott CEO Peter Grosskopf’s latest piece highlights the resiliency of precious metals amid a challenging year and underscores the fundamentals that support a strong 2022 in the space. Looking into 2022, Grosskopf expects more of the same for a while. The Fed tapering plans could drive rates higher, and...
BUSINESS
sflcn.com

Precious Metals Investing Guide for Beginners: Useful Financial Tips

Investing in metals can be a smart decision. Metals can provide a hedge against inflation and other economic forces that might affect your savings. Read this article and you’ll learn more about precious metals investing tips that will help you feel like a pro-investor!. Types of Metals. There are...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

The case for SPY, gains 40 percent

The 10-year Treasury bond yield closed 2021 at only 1.52%, so yield-hungry investors are expected to continue to flock to the stock market for higher yields and potential growth. Some say the stock market trades at a “lofty” P/E ratio, but I beg to differ. Based on a dividend discount model, a fair valuation for the S&P 500 could be about 66x earnings (“1” divided by 0.0152), an inversion of the P/E ratio.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold SWOT: gold was the best performing precious metal for 2021

The best performing precious metal for the year was gold, but still down 3.64% on the threat of the Federal Reserve beginning to raise interest rates in 2022 and that inflation will subside substantially in the second half of 2022 as supply bottlenecks are cleared. That perceived outlook as we close out the year is the base case, but as we know, there are always deviations and unexpected events to look forward to in the precious metals space in 2022.
METAL MINING
FXStreet.com

Global equities: Positive catalysts are not exhausted – JP Morgan

JP Morgan strategists led by Mislav Matejka said in the latest client note that the global stock market party is not over yet. “Stay bullish -- positive catalysts are not exhausted.”. “Downside risks -- including a hawkish turn by central banks, a slowdown in China’s economy, or more significant coronavirus...
STOCKS
thebalance.com

What Are Precious Metals?

Precious metals are so named because they are rare and thus have a high economic value. Precious metals provide a means for investors to store wealth and seek growth in value. The most common types of precious metals that people invest in are gold, silver, and platinum. Other types of precious metals are iridium, osmium, palladium, rhodium, and ruthenium.
MARKETS
Morganton News Herald

Financial market trends in 2021

Inflation awoke from a long slumber in 2021. The U.S. government's consumer price index skyrocketed 6.8% in the 12 months that ended in November — the sharpest such jump since 1982. The speed of the global economic recovery surprised businesses, which had laid off workers, let shelves and warehouses go bare, and cut factory output when the coronavirus pandemic first hit. They're still struggling to catch up with demand, creating supply bottlenecks and higher costs for raw materials and finished goods.
MARKETS

Community Policy