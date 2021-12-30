Gordon Central band director to march in Rose Parade

Local Music Teacher to march in 2022 Rose Parade Scott Travers, local band director, will join others from across the country to march in unprecedented marching band. Scott Travers, band director at St. Michael’s School in Newport, will join band directors from across the country next January 1 in the annual Pasadena Tournament of Roses® Rose Parade. A custom-designed animated float will lead a “marching band of band directors”, a group of 270 band directors and music teachers from across the country. The Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation, based in Pickerington, Ohio, is the sponsoring organization behind the project. The foundation was created to recognize and carry on the work of the late Mike Sewell, who dedicated his life to the school and community music programs in Pickerington and the Central Ohio area for more than 38 years.

