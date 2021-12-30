ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Gordon Central band director to march in Rose Parade

wrganews.com
 3 days ago

December 30, 2021–6:53 p.m. Be sure to tune in to the Rose Parade on Saturday to see Gordon Central...

www.wrganews.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Rose Parade float honors late Pickerington band director, music educators

PASADENA, Calif. — Though it has the nickname “The Granddaddy of Them All,” some people, The Rose Bowl is more than just a football game. Each year, thousands wait in anticipation for the coveted Parade of Roses with this year having a float being built for the event with a special Ohio connection.
PASADENA, CA
WDTN

Centerville student to march in 2022 Rose Parade

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Centerville High School (CHS) senior was selected to march with the Bands of America (BOA) Honor Band in the 2022 Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1 at 11 am. Carter Vallone, a member of the Centerville Jazz Band, auditioned and was selected for the 2022 Rose Parade. According […]
CENTERVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose Parade#S Band#School Band#Highschool#The Saluting America#Band Directors#Alto Saxophone#Abc#Nbc
spectrumnews1.com

Rose Parade: Former seniors join high school band for one last march

ARCADIA, Calif. — He's back at the front. Drum major Justin Wu has been practicing with the Arcadia High School band for the 2022 Rose Parade. The band was supposed to perform last year, but the parade was canceled. It was Wu's senior year. "I was pretty bummed out...
ARCADIA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Enjoy the Bands of the Rose Parade, Before the Parade

Dec. 29 and 30, 2021 at Pasadena City College's outdoor Robinson Stadium. Three programs, each separately ticketed at $20 general admission. Hearing the news that your marching band has been picked to join the Rose Parade is one of those moments you'll revisit forever, in your heart, in your mind, and when you tell family members, friends, and other music-making pros just how it felt to receive the good and rare word.
PASADENA, CA
wgxa.tv

Dublin band students' 'dreams come true', performing in Rose Parade

DUBLIN, Ga.-- After a year-long postponement, two middle Georgia students are starting 2022 as a part of the famous Tournament of Roses Parade. Madelynn and Marcus Rayner II, siblings from Dublin High, have both been in marching band for years. With plenty of hard work, they made it to the...
DUBLIN, GA
newportthisweek.com

Local Music Teacher to march in 2022 Rose Parade

Local Music Teacher to march in 2022 Rose Parade Scott Travers, local band director, will join others from across the country to march in unprecedented marching band. Scott Travers, band director at St. Michael’s School in Newport, will join band directors from across the country next January 1 in the annual Pasadena Tournament of Roses® Rose Parade. A custom-designed animated float will lead a “marching band of band directors”, a group of 270 band directors and music teachers from across the country. The Michael D. Sewell Memorial Foundation, based in Pickerington, Ohio, is the sponsoring organization behind the project. The foundation was created to recognize and carry on the work of the late Mike Sewell, who dedicated his life to the school and community music programs in Pickerington and the Central Ohio area for more than 38 years.
NEWPORT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
Mirror

Bellwood man to march in Rose Parade

Area residents who watch the Rose Parade on Saturday might catch a glimpse of a local face. Dylan Albright of Bellwood will be marching as a member of the Band Directors Marching Band during the 133rd parade held in Pasadena, California. The Saluting America’s Band Directors project assembled band directors...
BELLWOOD, PA
foxla.com

Bands across the country honored to be part of Bandfest, Parade of Roses

PASADENA, Calif. - As one of the bands marches along the track at Pasadena City College you can hear the sounds of "California Here I Come" which may be the mantra for many of the 20 bands gracing this year’s Rose Parade. Many performed in a trio of Bandfest performances. And even the rain didn’t dampen their enthusiasm.
PASADENA, CA
waukeeschools.org

Waukee Bands Prepare for 133rd Rose Parade

We are only a few days away. “It’s like the Super Bowl of marching band,” says Colson Thayer. The Warrior Regiment. The Northwest Royal Brigade. Two bands teaming together for the trip of a lifetime. “I think it’s spectacular that a school here is able to do something...
WAUKEE, IA
newschannel20.com

Central Illinois students perform in Tournament of Roses Parade

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two central Illinois musicians are representing the Decatur Salvation Army at this year's Tournament of Roses Parade. Samuel Laro and Santana Neal Jr. are already in Pasadena, California, and are gearing up to march before the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. Laro said he'll...
DECATUR, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy