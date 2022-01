Many years from now, Alaskans will look back at the decisions our state makes today and within the next few years as pivotal moments. Whether they look back with gratitude or regret is up to us. The path forward is wide open, and the potential for a bright future is there for the taking. But so is the opportunity to stumble. Our young state is at a crossroads like none we’ve seen since statehood, and our progress can still be derailed. A vibrant and prosperous Alaska is not a guarantee, but a vision we must work towards.

3 DAYS AGO