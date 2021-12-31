ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

NASCAR’s Brandon Brown to be sponsored by LGBCoin in 2022 season

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Cameron Jenkins
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Biy6c_0dZUFtEj00

( The Hill ) – NASCAR driver Brandon Brown, the unwitting namesake of the anti-Biden rallying cry “Let’s Go Brandon,” is set to be sponsored by LGBcoin for his 2022 season.

Brown announced the partnership with LGBcoin — a cryptocurrency “meme coin” playing off the “Let’s Go Brandon” catchphrase — in a tweet on Thursday.

“I’m excited to welcome @LGBcoin_io aboard my No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro as our 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series full season primary partner!” he wrote.

Brown recently told the New York Times that he had “zero desire to be involved in politics,” adding: “Our whole navigation is, you want to appeal to everybody, because, all in all, everybody is a consumer.”

Man who told Biden ‘let’s go Brandon’ goes on Bannon’s podcast, touts Trump

A press release announcing the sponsorship deal claimed it will promote “positivity and unity, grounded in a strong belief of the American dream.”

“We are proud to support Brandon this season, to help him continue his American dream,” James Koutoulas, an LGBCoin investor and founder of Typhoon Capital Management, said in the release. “If we do our job right, when you think of us, and you hear, ‘Let’s Go Brandon,’ you’ll think and feel, ‘Let’s Go America.’”

The “Let’s go, Brandon” chant was born in October after Brown won his first Xfinity Series race at Talladega. Fans at the event were heard yelling “F— Joe Biden” in the background of a post-race interview, however, NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast said they were chanting “ Let’s go, Brandon .”

The chant has since become a wry rallying cry for critics of President Biden .

Truck driver’s 110-year sentence dramatically cut down

Earlier this month, a father called into a holiday special and repeated the slogan to Biden and first lady Jill Biden after wishing them a Merry Christmas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Razorbacks men’s basketball player Kamani Johnson suspended from program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas men’s basketball head coach Eric Musselman announced that forward Kamani Johnson has been indefinitely suspended from the program. Johnson was arrested in June 2021 for disorderly conduct following an altercation on Dickson Street. Musselman did not specify the reason for Johnson’s dismissal in the press release. Johnson played in 7 […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Post Register

'Let's go Brandon' store opens in Massachusetts

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) – A "Let's go Brandon" store has opened in Massachusetts. The new store sells merchandise like hats, shirts, stickers and signs. The phrase "Let's go Brandon" started at an Oct. 2 NASCAR race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Brandon Brown, a 28-year-old driver, had won his first Xfinity Series and was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
FanSided

NASCAR has opened up the door for more controversy

Given the development of a recent sponsorship deal, NASCAR has found itself in a controversial situation that promises to get worse. LGBcoin.io announced earlier this week that they will be serving as the primary sponsor of Brandon Brown’s #68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Biden#Lgbcoin#Brandonbrown 68#The New York Times#American#Let S Go America#Talladega
The Spun

Look: NASCAR Driver Reveals His Controversial New Car

A NASCAR driver’s controversial new paint job is going viral on social media. Brandon Brown, a 28-year-old driver in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, unveiled his “Let’s Go Brandon” car this week. “Let’s Go Brandon” has become a popular chant among the right. It’s essentially code for...
MOTORSPORTS
FOXBusiness

Brandon Brown's LGBCoin partnership not across finish line just yet

NASCAR driver Brandon Brown has yet to be cleared to use the LGBCoin paint scheme for the 2022 season despite his team’s announcement on Thursday. Brandonbilt Motorsports said the driver partnered with LGBCoin for the next year and the cryptocurrency will have a big spot on the the No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro for all 33 races of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

2500-Horsepower Dodge Daytona Is A Tribute To The Original

This incredible car is a piece of American automotive history with a touching backstory. Purpose-built drag cars, NASCAR racers, and road racing monsters are all insane types of cars, but one thing that you don't see these vehicles doing is driving on the street. Most people would probably laugh silly upon seeing one of the crazy high-powered and aerodynamically designed beasts. However, one man decided to pursue his dream of building the perfect car for racing that he could also drive on the regular road whenever he wanted to. For this task, he chose one of the most iconic vehicles to hit the streets of America and one of the first purpose-built cars ever to see the hot asphalt of the NASCAR track.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
Maryland Daily Record

Teresa Earnhardt Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

School: Bunker Hill High School, Claremont, North Carolina. Husband/Spouse Name: Dale Earnhardt (m. 1982; died 2001) Kids/Children Name: Taylor Nicole , Kerry Earnhardt, Kelley Earnhardt, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Profession: Businesswoman (The President and the Chief Executive Officer of the DEI) Net Worth: $60 million. Last Updated: December 2021. Teresa Earnhardt...
CLAREMONT, NC
Miami Herald

Pro wrestler uses iron spike to stab referee in head, ‘horrifying’ Texas video shows

A pro wrestler has been banned from his league after stabbing a referee and causing his hospitalization during a Texas event. The stunt occurred Saturday, Dec. 11 at the “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving put on by World Class Pro Wrestling. Lando Deltoro, a referee in a match that featured performer Devon Nicholson, was paid $75 and was supposed to be hit with a spike by Nicholson when the match concluded, the referee told The Daily Beast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Alex Aust, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Marries Fellow Athlete

Professional lacrosse player Alex Aust married fellow lacrosse star Marus Holman on Dec. 17 in Mexico. Earlier this year, Aust became the first lacrosse player to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aust was also a member of the U.S. national women's lacrosse team that won the World Cup in 2017.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Announces Surprise Return To The Company

Stick around. WWE has been in business for a very long time now and there have been so many people coming through the ropes at one point or another. A lot of them don’t make much of an impact but there are some who feel like they have been around forever. WWE likes to take care of some of those wrestlers and that seems to be the case again with one of its all time legends.
WWE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy