Former CDC director believes schools should remain open despite rise in COVID-19 cases
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield says it’s important to keep schools open despite a rise in COVID-19 cases, so children can keep learning face-to-face.
“Although some people still want to knee-jerk back into school closures or virtual learning. I think that’s a big mistake,” Redfield said.
Redfield praised Arkansas for its stance on keeping kids inside the classroom.ACHI: 28 school districts in red, purple zones on map for new COVID-19 infections COVID-19 in Arkansas: Nearly 5,000 new cases, most since pandemic began
“I mean your governor in Arkansas was a big leader in keeping schools open,” Redfield said. “You know, I wish, as a CDC director, a lot of other governors followed his lead.”
Redfield says parents should have confidence in the CDC’s recommendations and its test-to-stay program.
It allows close-contacts who test negative for the virus to continue their in-person learning rather than be sent home.
