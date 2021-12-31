Grizzlies add Xavier Tillman Sr. to health and safety protocols

Make that five players in health and safety protocols for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The team added forward Xavier Tillman Sr. to the list on Thursday, Dec. 30, joining Dillon Brooks, De’Anthony Melton, John Konchar and Jarrett Culver.

Sam Merrill and Ziaire Williams also remain unavailable because of ankle injuries, bringing the total list of players out for Friday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs to seven.

On Wednesday night, the Grizzlies signed wing Dakota Mathias to a 10-day contract under the league’s COVID-related hardship exception. Mathias has appeared in eight career NBA games, averaging six points.

He went undrafted in 2018 after playing four seasons at Purdue.