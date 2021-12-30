ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Black History Museum to take over Richmond confederate monuments, seeks community input on its final spot

By Nicole Dantzler
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oxnAf_0dZUEqYL00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)–The future of Richmond’s confederate monuments is coming into focus, as ownership of the items will soon be handed over to the Black History Museum .

Governor Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced all the statues, most of which were removed last summer, will be transferred to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia .

Greg Werkheiser, the legal counsel for the Black History Museum, said they’re already working on releasing a community engagement plan.

“[They] decided that there needed to be a fuller, more thoughtful process of engaging the public in deciding what happens to these monuments collectively and individually,” he said.

While one or more of the statues could make their way to the museum, its priority is listening to the public.

Richmond history revealed: Bible, coins, other artifacts found inside 1887 time capsule buried at former Lee Monument

“They want to take a creative approach and maybe a non-traditional approach of meeting people where they are,” said Werkheiser.

Bill Martin, the director of the Valentine, said as part of a partnership, they’ll be consulting the Black History Museum on the plan.

“There’s a lot of work to do to set up the process,” he said.

That work includes possibly sending out surveys around the city, inviting other community organizations and institutions to participate, and considering proposals submitted to the city throughout the removal process.
The debate over the future of Richmond’s Confederate monuments really heated up during the summer of 2020 following the death of George Floyd and protests across the country.

Martin said the removal of the monuments and their final resting spot could open up a much-needed dialogue for both sides.

“We want to bring as many voices as we can to the table so that everyone feels engaged. By doing this we allow the city to respond to the pressing needs of the city,” he said. “Will there be consensus when it’s done? Probably not, but we want to make sure as many people’s voices are heard as the plan merges.”

Werkheiser said this process can take up to a year and a half.

“These institutions serve the public and if there’s any value to be rescued from these relics it’ll have to be rescued in a way the public wants to understand an accurate and more full history of Richmond and of Virginia,” he said.

The museum said its community engagement plan will be announced in the next few weeks.

PHOTOS: Robert E. Lee statue comes down from Richmond’s Monument Avenue after 131 years Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Community, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond, VA
Society
State
Virginia State
WRIC - ABC 8News

New baby giraffe born at Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a new Masai giraffe baby at the Virginia Zoo! The male calf was born on Tuesday and is the third calf for his mother, 8-year-old Noelle, and the 14th for his father, 20-year-old Billy. Masai giraffes are currently listed as endangered species. He was 159 pounds and 5 feet 9 […]
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Levar Stoney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monuments#Confederate#Racism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
WRIC - ABC 8News

Small businesses fear pandemic relief funding will fall short without larger investment from Youngkin, lawmakers

As daily coronavirus cases reach new highs in Virginia, some small businesses fear pandemic relief will fall short and fail to adequately target funding towards the hardest hit industries. It's unclear if grant funding proposed by Governor Ralph Northam will be enough to meet the needs of existing applicants as lawmakers previously expected and Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin didn't commit to a larger investment in a recent interview.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy