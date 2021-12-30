ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Two white-tailed deer test positive for Chronic Wasting Disease in same area as previous CWD cases

By Roger Phillips
kmvt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH OF RIGGINS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Fish and Game officials received notice on Dec. 29 that two white-tailed deer bucks from the Slate Creek area north of Riggins have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease. These are the third and fourth deer that have tested positive for...

www.kmvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Missouri Bowhunter Kills 160-Class Buck with a Basketball-Sized Growth on Its Shoulder

Steve Leeper’s deer season was plagued by poor timing. Nothing went wrong, exactly, but it didn’t feel right, either. Then, in November, things got really weird. It wasn’t until mid-October that Leeper and a buddy got full hunting access to a new 80-acre property in west-Central Missouri, where Leeper had swapped chores for hunting permission. As soon as they did, the bowhunters hung three cameras and two stands, and cut rudimentary shooting lanes. That same night, a cell camera delivered a photo of a stud typical buck with 11 points. More photos arrived in the following days, but just as Leeper started to pattern the buck’s movements in early November, he had to leave town for nearly two weeks. Leeper owns his own insurance agency in Kansas City, but he’s also a part-time cameraman for Heartland Bowhunter. He was scheduled to film a hunt in Kansas, then meet his brother on another trip. While Leeper was on the road, trail cam photos of the big typical continued to trickle in. Then he noticed something odd.
ANIMALS
Missoulian

Expert: Hunters, wolves can help slow spread of chronic wasting disease

Idaho’s most controversial predator could play a role in managing the spread of a deadly deer and elk disease, according to a leading research scientist. Margaret Wild, a professor at Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, studied chronic wasting disease in Colorado for three decades before moving to Pullman in 2018 to head the school’s elk hoof disease research team.
WILDLIFE
Billings Gazette

Wildlife commission considering changes to mountain lion hunting

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission is considering changes to mountain lion hunting in the state as wildlife managers convene a new regional working group to make recommendations on management of the cats. Montana’s winter mountain lion seasons using hounds are currently under three structures. In much of the northwest’s...
ANIMALS
KNOE TV8

Best way to fight Chronic Wasting Disease in Arkansas: Keep Hunting

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - Officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission say continued hunting is the best way to fight chronic wasting disease in the state. “Reducing the density of deer in areas where CWD is known to occur can help slow the spread to new areas. Deer naturally disperse less from lower density herds,” Ballard said. “The added samples from around the state also help us monitor the occurrence of the disease across the landscape.” - Dr. Jenn Ballard, state wildlife veterinarian for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Montana State
State
Wyoming State
Camden News

Five ways to prevent Chronic Wasting Disease

The recent news of chronic wasting disease being found far away from any previous detections has caused some hunters to worry about the future of deer hunting in The Natural State. CWD is a cause for concern for the health of Arkansas's deer herd, but it does not mean the end of deer and deer hunting in Arkansas. Here are five ways hunters can help fight CWD and ensure our hunting traditions continue well into the future.
HEALTH
ktwb.com

2nd East River Chronic Wasting Disease case confirmed

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) – The South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Department says Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) has spread to a new county in central South Dakota. It was recently confirmed after a hunter in Buffalo County shot an adult female white-tailed deer. South Dakota has now confirmed...
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
Spectator

On the tail end of the whitetail season

Every year a trickle of bucks are taken at the tail-end of the deer season, “The Late Season.”. Undoubtedly, many of them wear tags because a lucky hunter happened to walk through the right clump of goldenrod in the middle of a field and pushed them out of this unlikely bedding area.
ANIMALS
brproud.com

LDWF gives update on chronic wasting disease testing in Louisiana deer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) says all testing results for chronic wasting disease (CWD) have returned negative. Testing completed at the LSU Diagnostic Laboratory received results from 104 test samples in Union Parish and 54 in Morehouse Parish, according to LDWF.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Wasting Disease#White Tailed Deer#Disease Control#Cwd#North Of Riggins#Idaho Fish And Game#Colorado State University
KVAL

Idaho Fish and Game outlines how to protect wildlife through winter

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Local animals struggle to find enough food during the winter. Idaho Fish and Game says leaving animals undisturbed could make the difference between life and death for them. "Even the healthiest animals' limited reserves can be depleted, and fawns and calves are most susceptible to...
WILDLIFE
drgnews.com

Chronic Wasting Disease detected for the first time in Buffalo County; Sully only other east river county with a confirmed case of CWD

Chronic wasting disease was recently confirmed in a new area in central South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks says confirmation of the disease was obtained from a hunter-harvested adult female white-tailed deer in Buffalo County. South Dakota has now confirmed CWD in 19 counties, and...
BUFFALO COUNTY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
US News and World Report

Buck Found in Mississippi Tests Positive for CWD

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A buck found near Vicksburg has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks said Thursday. The department said the mature buck was reported in mid-December as potentially diseased given its drastically emaciated and lethargic condition. It was found about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) north of Vicksburg and 4.5 miles (7.2 kilometers) south of the first CWD-positive white-tailed deer detected in the state.
WDAM-TV

Deer discovered with chronic wasting disease in Warren County

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks administered a positive test for chronic wasting disease in a deer in Warren County. The buck was reported to MDWFP earlier this month because of its emaciated and lethargic condition. The deer was found about four miles north...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Idaho Statesman

Fish and Game confirms chronic wasting disease in two more Idaho deer near Riggins

Two more Idaho deer have been confirmed to have chronic wasting disease, a contagious, fatal neurological disease that was first detected in the state last month. In a news release, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said two white-tailed deer bucks tested positive for chronic wasting disease, which is caused by malformed proteins called prions. The deer came from the Slate Creek area near Riggins, the same area as two mule deer bucks who tested positive for the disease in mid-November after they were harvested by hunters.
IDAHO STATE
ideastream.org

A third of Northeast Ohio deer tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year, study shows

Researchers at The Ohio State University say they have confirmed COVID-19 infections in wild white-tailed deer in six locations in Northeast Ohio. Scientists took nasal swabs from 360 deer culled as part of a population control initiative, according to the results of the study that appeared in the journal Nature earlier this month. The samples, taken between January and March before the delta variant became dominant in the U.S., came from deer that had been living in close proximity to humans. More than a third tested positive for COVID-19.
OHIO STATE
kalb.com

LDWF: No CWD detected in LA deer so far; sampling completed, final results to come

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reports that on Dec. 30, to date, that no chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been detected in test results of Louisiana white-tailed deer. LDWF has received test results from LSU’s Diagnostic Laboratory on 147 test samples in Union Parish and 70 in Morehouse Parish.
LOUISIANA STATE
INFORUM

Drought, deer diseases make outdoors headlines in 2021

Drought and new deer diseases expanding into the Red River Valley and northwest Minnesota were two major happenings on the regional outdoors front in 2021. The effects of drought were all-encompassing, it seemed, and the expansion of chronic wasting disease will have a lasting impact on deer hunting and management.
ANIMALS
NBC News

Covid is rampant among deer, research shows

Humans have infected wild deer with Covid-19 in a handful of U.S. states and there’s evidence the virus has been spreading between deer, according to recent studies, which outline findings that could complicate the path out of the pandemic. Scientists swabbed the nostrils of white-tailed deer in Ohio and...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy