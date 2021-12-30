Colorado cities evacuated due to threat of wildfires, high winds

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency on Thursday after wildfires in two cities forced more than 30,000 residents to evacuate their homes.

The governor issued the declaration after grass fires raged out of control, fanned by high winds, KMGH-TV reported. The fires were ignited when strong winds toppled power lines at about 11 a.m. MST, the television station reported.

The town of Superior and the city of Louisville have been evacuated, KDVR-TV reported.

The National Weather Service said a gust of 105 mph was reported in the Boulder area at around 11:30 a.m. MST.

The agency called it a “life-threatening” situation, adding, “Windy much?”

About 90 minutes later, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management ordered an evacuation notice for Superior, a town east of Boulder with a population of about 12,000 people. At 2 p.m. MST, fire command ordered an evacuation of Louisville’s roughly 20,000 residents, according to The Denver Post.

“Boulder County Office of Emergency Management has just announced an Evacuation Order for all of Superior, Colorado residents,” the town said on Twitter. “Evacuation point is the South Boulder Recreation Center. The Superior Community Center is not an official evacuation location.”

“If you are in Louisville, this is a life-threatening situation. Leave now!” fire officials tweeted.

The fires have resulted in a loss of power for 28,000 customers in the Denver Metro area, with 21,000 in Boulder County.

Colorado wildfires Smoke from a wildfire rises in the background, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in Superior, Colo. All 13,000 residents of the northern Colorado town were ordered to evacuate Thursday because of a wildfire driven by strong winds. (AP Photo/David Zelio) (David Zelio/AP)

