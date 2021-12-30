The King's Man Was Inspired By A Certain Sean Connery Movie, And It's Not A James Bond Title [Exclusive]

Matthew Vaughn's "The King's Man" is a stunning shift in the "Kingsman" action-comedy-spy franchise, both for being the series' first prequel and for portraying fictionalized versions of very real historical characters as central figures in the villains' machinations. Set in the throes of World War I, the film sees the Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes) partner with his son Conrad (Harris Dickinson), Polly Wilkins (Gemma Arterton), and the tough-as-nails Shola (Djimon Hounsou) to thwart a villainous plan that holds the fate of Europe in the balance. It introduces Rasputin (Rhys Ifans) as a charismatic and dangerous foe (a fictionalization of the "Mad Monk" himself), loaded with charisma, danger, and a unique fighting style that makes him a strong match for the fledgling spy organization. It's an interesting prequel that introduces considerable new dangers for the organization, provides fertile ground for additional prequel spinoffs, and launches some of the series' most memorable characters yet.
