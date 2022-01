The slump in school trips to the UK described in your article does not surprise me at all (‘Almost unsaleable’: slump in school trips to UK blamed on Brexit, 26 December). I’m an English teacher at a German secondary school, and in 2022 I have to take my A-level English class on a week-long trip. In the past 12 years I’ve always taken them to England. We spent a lot of money on those trips: four nights in a hotel, meals, theatre visits, guided tours, plus the money the students would spend on food and shopping. It was always possible to go to the UK because, it being a school trip, I could take all the students, even the ones with a non-European passport.

