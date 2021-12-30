ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Score Predictions: Georgia Squeaks Out a Late Win

By SI Staff
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bew70_0dZUDlLj00

As it currently sits, Georgia is favored over Michigan in the 2021 Orange Bowl, one of two College Football Playoff Semifinal games. Georgia will look to secure a win in their second-ever semifinal game in program history, while Michigan is looking for their first.

The winner of the Orange Bowl will advance to Indianapolis and face the winner of Alabama-Cincinnati.

So here is how we at Dawgs Daily SI see the outcome of the game playing out.

Brooks Austin: Georgia 27, Michigan 17

When a matchup features two programs that aspire to run the football and control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football, take the team that plays that brand of football best. That team is Georgia. Georgia has been the nation's best run defense for the better part of three seasons, and despite the 34 point explosion from the hands of Alabama, this is still a defense that can take over this football game.

Offensively for the Dawgs, Michigan will allow you to move the football but they force opponents to play patiently. That is a recipe that some would say Georgia has done almost too well over the years.

Harrison Reno: Georgia 28, Michigan 17

Heading into this week, if you asked me who I would predict to win this matchup, I likely would've picked Michigan after diving deeper into what the Wolverines had done this season, beating Ohio State for the first time in a decade and winning the program's first Big-10 title since 2004. An impressive season, to say the least, for a program that's been trying to recapture its aurora from the early 1900s for years.

With the recent amount of good news coming out of Athens regarding injuries and COVID-19, I believe Georgia will produce in Miami off the backs of a nearly evenly split crowd. Georgia's formerly highly ranked defense will get back to its' regular-season form while the offense will get back to doing what it does best, taking whatever the defense gives them.

Jonathan Williams: Georgia 31, Michigan 21

With how run-oriented both teams are offensively along with how both Georgia and Michigan possess two really good run defenses this game is going to stay close through the majority of the game. Both Michigan and Georgia's offensive lines are going to have their hands full for all four quarters, but when it comes down to the final stretch of the game I think Georgia will be the one to prevail. Michigan has a lot of talent on defense, but Georgia's depth on both sides of the ball will be the deciding factor in the game. I expect the Bulldogs to pull away late and earn themselves a spot in the national championship game.

Evan Crowell: Georgia 27, Michigan 21

All eyes have been on the Georgia quarterback situation, but ultimately I believe this game comes down to a battle of the trenches.

Michigan boasts two first-round caliber edge rushers defensively and has one of the best offensive lines in the country. Both teams can pass the football effectively, but whichever team manages to play balanced football will be in a position to come away with the win. That team over the span of 13 games up to this point that has done that best is Georgia.

