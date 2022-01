EXCLUSIVE: The new year has only just begun, and another high-profile project has hit the market. We are hearing Chris Evans is rumored to play Gene Kelly in an untitled film, which is based on an original idea conceived by Evans. The film is about a 12-year-old boy who works on the MGM Lot in 1952 and begins to create an imagined friendship with the legendary movie star Kelly while working on his next film. No studio is attached yet. In addition to starring in the film, Evans also will produce the project alongside Mark Kassen. Rian Johnson’s and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions is set to produce alongside three-time Academy Award nominee John Logan, who also will write the script. The film marks a reunion for Johnson, Bergman and MCU star Evans, who all worked together on the smash hit Knives Out.

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO