What We Know About Boba Fett's Life Between Attack Of The Clones And Empire Strikes Back

By Sandy Schaefer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce upon a time, Boba Fett was an enigma who exuded coolness thanks to his never-before-seen armor and gravelly voice. Yet, for decades, that's...

What is The Book of Boba Fett Rated, Is it Safe for Kids to Watch? Everything You Need to Know

Between The Empire Strikes Back and the second season of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett is happening and it will be the journey of the titular character along with Fennec Shand as they take on the territory which was once under the control of Jabba the Hut. With the canon show arriving on Disney Plus, what is it rated and is it safe for kids to watch?
We Finally Know For Sure How Boba Fett Escaped The Sarlacc Pit

The day is finally upon us, "Star Wars" fans. A year after that bombshell "The Mandalorian" season 2 finale, the latest adventure in a galaxy far, far away, "The Book of Boba Fett," is here. Indeed, after literal decades, the fan-favorite bounty hunter is finally taking the spotlight in his very own TV show. And, as one might have hoped, the first episode of the Disney+ series answered a burning question that fans have been wanting answers to for some time. We finally know how Boba Fett escaped the Sarlacc Pit.
The Casual Fan’s Guide to The Book of Boba Fett

After a yearlong wait, The Mandalorian is back—well, sort of. Instead of a third season of the Star Wars TV drama, Disney+ is giving us its first official spinoff, picking up one of the plot threads introduced in last year’s Mandalorian season finale. Instead of Daddy Mando and Baby Yoda, The Book of Boba Fett follows fan-favorite bounty hunter Boba Fett, whose reappearance in The Mandalorian Season 2 was one of its best surprises.
Review Roundup: Here’s What Everyone Is Saying About ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Debut

Where To Watch: Disney+ ($7.99 per month) Starring: Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen, Jon Favreau. Description: The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.
Star Wars: The Fallen Star is The High Republic's Empire Strikes Back

Since Star Wars: The High Republic kicked off in December 2020, novels like Light of the Jedi, The Rising Storm and other stories introduced a bunch of heroes and villains in an era set more than 200 years before the Skywalker Saga. All of this was apparently leading up to Claudia Gray's incredible The Fallen Star, which could put many of their heads on the chopping block.
Star Wars: Boba Fett Actor Weighs in on Those Flashbacks to Attack of the Clones

With much of Boba Fett's history being unknown since his seeming death in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the series premiere of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett featured a series of flashbacks, including one to the death of his father Jango Fett on Geonosis. While, at first glance, the footage of this flashback appeared to be footage that appeared in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, eagle-eyed fans noticed that some shots were slightly different or hadn't been previously seen, with young Boba Fett actor Daniel Logan confirming that, while it was him in these flashbacks, they were alternate angles from what appeared in that film. Check out new episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett every Wednesday on Disney+.
The Book of Boba Fett: What Fans Are Saying About Chapter 1

The Book of Boba Fett premiered today, giving Star Wars fans their first new live-action story featuring the bounty hunter in years. The series, which takes place following Fett's apparent death in Return of the Jedi, was teased as a shock ending of the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian. Fans have long hoped for more live-action content from the fan-favorite character, who actually had relatively little screen time in the original Star Wars trilogy. The character, who debuted in the Star Wars Holiday Special, became a fan-favorite due to his cool design, and as a result has been featured in dozens of stories over the years in spite of a fairly minor role (and embarrassing end) in the original Star Wars trilogy.
Viewers are saying the same thing about Disney's The Book of Boba Fett

After months and months of waiting, Star Wars fans have finally be treated to the second original series from the sci-fi universe, The Book of Boba Fett. Following the immense popularity of Disney+'s The Mandalorian, the new series follows the bounty hunter Boba Fett – but what are viewers saying about it?
Everything you should know about the Fortnite Boba Fett crossover

Fortnite has yet another awesome collab in the works, taking Battle Royale fans back to the Star Wars galaxy for a little encounter with Boba Fett. Curious about spending those hard-earned V-Bucks on the upcoming skin? Wondering about the precise time the cosmetics are expected to go live? We’ll cover all that and more in this no-nonsense explainer.
The Book of Boba Fett season 1 episode 2 air date: When’s it back?

Following the big premiere today, are you eager to dive into The Book of Boba Fett season 1 episode 2 already? We absolutely understand!. Unfortunately, you will be waiting for a good while to check out what lies ahead — after all, the show is following the traditional Disney+ release patterns. That means there is no new episode on the streaming service until next week — consider this to be the perfect show to enjoy throughout the month of January! There are currently seven episodes planned so technically, this show will bring you into early February. It’s premiering on week after the end of Hawkeye, and with that enables Disney to have one of their biggest franchises available with new episodes in the months where streaming matters the most.
Robert Rodriguez on How ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Differs From ‘Mandalorian’ (Video)

As the visionary director behind high-adrenaline films like Desperado and Machete Kills, Robert Rodriguez was a natural fit for directing a Season 2 episode of Disney+’s The Mandalorian. So much so, that he’s now playing a much bigger role as director (of three episodes) and co-showrunner on the spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, which premiered December 29 on the streamer. For his first foray into the Star Wars universe, Rodriguez wanted to make sure he wasn’t pushing his own aesthetic onto the franchise. “I wanted Boba (Temuera Morrison) to have his own language. I didn’t want it to feel like, ‘Oh, this is Robert stuff.’ I wanted it to feel like Boba stuff,” Rodriguez tells TV Insider. “I came up with a way to film him in a different way than they had been filming [The Mandalorian], to give him a different type of action and movement.
