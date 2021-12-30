What We Know About Boba Fett's Life Between Attack Of The Clones And Empire Strikes Back

As the visionary director behind high-adrenaline films like Desperado and Machete Kills, Robert Rodriguez was a natural fit for directing a Season 2 episode of Disney+’s The Mandalorian. So much so, that he’s now playing a much bigger role as director (of three episodes) and co-showrunner on the spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, which premiered December 29 on the streamer. For his first foray into the Star Wars universe, Rodriguez wanted to make sure he wasn’t pushing his own aesthetic onto the franchise. “I wanted Boba (Temuera Morrison) to have his own language. I didn’t want it to feel like, ‘Oh, this is Robert stuff.’ I wanted it to feel like Boba stuff,” Rodriguez tells TV Insider. “I came up with a way to film him in a different way than they had been filming [The Mandalorian], to give him a different type of action and movement.
