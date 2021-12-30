What We Know About Boba Fett's Life Between Attack Of The Clones And Empire Strikes Back

Following the big premiere today, are you eager to dive into The Book of Boba Fett season 1 episode 2 already? We absolutely understand!. Unfortunately, you will be waiting for a good while to check out what lies ahead — after all, the show is following the traditional Disney+ release patterns. That means there is no new episode on the streaming service until next week — consider this to be the perfect show to enjoy throughout the month of January! There are currently seven episodes planned so technically, this show will bring you into early February. It’s premiering on week after the end of Hawkeye, and with that enables Disney to have one of their biggest franchises available with new episodes in the months where streaming matters the most.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO