Jessie Buckley Cuts the Cord of Repression as Olivia Colman’s Younger Self in ‘The Lost Daughter’

By Ryan Lattanzio
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDebut writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal takes big risks for her Elena Ferrante adaptation, “The Lost Daughter,” about a woman on holiday confronting her complicated years as a mother. The dark drama essentially balances...

www.imdb.com

E! News

Why Dakota Johnson Didn't Need to "Google 'F--ked Up Women'" for Her Lost Daughter Role

Watch: "The Lost Daughter" Promises a Fresh Take on Motherhood. Dakota Johnson didn't need to do lot of research for her role in The Lost Daughter. The 32-year-old actress, who plays a young mother named Nina in the Maggie Gyllenhaal-helmed film, recently spoke to E! News about her part in the psychological drama, joking that she "didn't Google ‘f—ked up women'" when getting into the dark character.
CinemaBlend

12 Great Olivia Colman Movies And Shows And How To Watch Them

There are actors and actresses that find success with more dramatic roles and others who have impeccable comedic timing and make the most of their abilities. And then there is Olivia Colman, the Academy Award, Primetime Emmy, Golden Golden Globe winner who has managed to bounce between multiple genres and characters flawlessly throughout her career. I mean, we’re talking about the talented thespian who played very different members of the Royal family in The Crown and The Favourite in the same year.
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Peter Sarsgaard
interviewmagazine.com

Will Sharpe and Olivia Colman Have “Absolutely No Plan”

You may know the writer, director, and actor Will Sharpe from shows like FLOWERS and the BBC drama Giri/Haji—which earned him a BAFTA for best supporting actor in 2020—but it’s only recently that the 35-year-old English-Japanese multihyphenate is receiving acclaim for his off-camera skills. This fall, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain—a comedic drama directed by Sharpe and starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy—was nominated for several British Independent Film awards. This month’s Landscapers, an HBO Max miniseries co-written and directed by Sharpe, is raking in the accolades for its inventive approach to dark comedy. Based on a true story, the series stars David Thewlis and Olivia Colman, a quirky but seemingly ordinary British couple who are caught with two dead bodies buried in their back garden. On the occasion of the show’s December premiere, Colman caught up with Sharpe to discuss childhood dreams, method acting, and future dinner-dates.
The Independent

Olivia Colman jokes she improvised a scene in The Lost Daughter to flirt with Paul Mescal

Olivia Colman has joked that she created a scene in The Lost Daughter so that she would have the chance to flirt with Paul Mescal.The Oscar-winner stars opposite Mescal in the recently released drama, which is directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal.Mescal, 25, rose to fame in the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People. The actor won an Emmy nomination for his role as the sensitive teenager Connell. In an interview with The Sun, per the Huffington Post, Colman said she was “a bit giddy” meeting Mescal. The 47-year-old added she couldn’t look him in the eye when they...
Thrillist

Who Will Win Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars?

With this year’s Oscar forecast coming into focus, the Best Actress race finally has some clarity. But just some. This is a field heavy on biopic performances, and while there’s no definitive front-runner just yet, one person does seem to have an edge on the crowded competition. Let’s break down the top contenders as they currently stand before the Oscars nominations are announced on February 8.
orcasound.com

NOW ON NETFLIX | THE LOST DAUGHTER | A Film by Maggie Gyllenhaal | Starring Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson & Jessie Buckley

Written and Directed By: Maggie GyllenhaalBased on the novel “The Lost Daughter” by Elena Ferrante. Produced By: Osnat Handelsman Keren, Talia Kleinhendler, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Charles Dorfman. Cast: Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, Dagmara Domińczyk, Alba Rohrwacher, Jack Farthing, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Panos...
People

Maggie Gyllenhaal Says 'People Are Irritated by Actresses with a Lot of Ideas': 'I'm Not an Idiot'

Maggie Gyllenhaal is shedding light on the treatment of actresses in Hollywood. The Oscar-nominated actress, 44, has starred in films like The Dark Knight, Secretary and Stranger Than Fiction, and she makes her directorial debut with The Lost Daughter, which she also wrote. Speaking with The New York Times, Gyllenhaal said it's "very rare" an actress' ideas are valued while making a movie.
wcbe.org

The Lost Daughter

Director and actor should be Oscar nominated. It's that good. On a summer vacation in Greece, Leda (Olivia Coleman), a 48-year-old professor from the states, confronts a raucous family with a young mother, Nina (Dakota Johnson), whose temperamental child reminds Leda of the challenges she faced as a young mother. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s first outing as a writer-director is a triumph of subtle feminism underlying a search for the disturbing layers of motherhood, including abandonment and infidelity.
BBC

15 films to look out for in the Oscars race

It's hard to talk about film right now without mentioning Covid. The virus has had a significant impact on cinema audiences as well as release patterns. But as always in showbiz, the award-giving must go on in some shape or form, and there is a crop of exceptional pieces of film-making in possible contention for this year's Oscars.
Den of Geek

The Lost Daughter Review: Olivia Colman Shines in Taut Netflix Drama

The Lost Daughter is the feature directorial and screenwriting debut of actor Maggie Gyllenhaal. And what a first effort it is. Based in a slim novel by Italian author Elena Ferrante, the film is structured as a psychological drama with overtones of a thriller, but it doesn’t bend to the expectations of those genres, functioning instead as a meditation on memory, motherhood and grief, all filtered through a superb, complex performance–as if we would expect less–from the great Olivia Colman.
CultureMap San Antonio

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter deftly examines the nuances of motherhood

As many people can attest, being a parent is one of the hardest jobs one can face in life. Some people are suited for the role, and some aren’t. In films, bad parents are typically seen from the perspective of their children, whose emotional — and sometimes physical — scars reveal themselves through their own actions as adults. But few films ask you to try to understand the perspective of the parent who’s not always there for his or her children.
Collider

Olivia Colman on ‘Landscapers,’ the Stranger Than Fiction True Story, and Paul King's ‘Wonka’

[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Landscapers.]. From creator/writer Ed Sinclair and director Will Sharpe (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain), the four-episode limited series Landscapers explores the love story of Christopher (David Thewlis) and Susan Edwards (Olivia Colman) and the bizarre real life events that ultimately led to the discovery of a crime that remained buried for more than a decade. On the surface, the pair were a seemingly ordinary British couple who become the focus of an investigation that proves the truth really can be stranger than fiction.
businessjournaldaily.com

‘Lost Daughter,’ ‘Licorice Pizza’ top AP’s Best Films of 2021

The Associated Press’ film writers picks for best movies of 2021:. 1. “The Lost Daughter”: There’s an element of danger, real and theoretical, permeating every moment of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s electric adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel. Despite the idyllic Greek seaside setting and the intoxicating premise of a solo vacation, the unease hovers oppressively as we follow the brilliant, passionate, selfish, cruel and inscrutable Leda Caruso (Olivia Colman) through some unorthodox choices, past and present. Not only is she one of the richest characters that has ever graced our screens, it’s the kind of film that will bury itself in your subconscious.
The New Yorker

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter” Is Sluggish, Spotty, and a Major Achievement

About a month ago, on my first viewing of “The Lost Daughter,” Maggie Gyllenhaal’s adaptation of the novel by Elena Ferrante, I was sure that something was missing. Though I’d never read the book, the film left me with no doubt that the novel had been written as a first-person narrative, filled with the protagonist’s memories, perceptions, ideas, and directly voiced emotions. That impression, borne out in point of fact, highlights the essential failure of this nonetheless accomplished film—the reduction of a literary source to the framework of a plot. What’s more, this replacement of reflective voice with dramatic depiction reduces the emotion, the psychology, and the intellectual power of the story. It leaves the movie feeling simultaneously too short and too long, a slender tale drawn out at extended length and a vast one crammed into a two-hour span with undue brevity and haste.
