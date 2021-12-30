ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

And Just Like That... Recap: Hip to Be Scared — Plus, a Word From Samantha!

By Dave Nemetz
imdb.com
 5 days ago

A new ailment made Carrie feel old this week on And Just Like That…, while a new spark may have Miranda...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

'And Just Like That' Recap: Willie Garson's Death Is Worked Into Stanford Blatch's Storyline

Spoilers ahead! If you have not finished this week's episode of And Just Like That, bookmark this for later or proceed with caution. Willie Garson's sudden death in September took the cast of the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, somewhat by surprise. The 57-year-old actor, who played Stanford Blatch on the franchise was privately battling pancreatic cancer prior to his death.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

And Just Like That, It Was Time To Let Go

The problem with grief is that, while you're still adjusting to your new reality, you forget it exists. This week, Carrie came home expecting to see Big, forgetting just for a moment that he was dead. As strange as this may sound, it's actually incredibly common. For months after my Abuelita died, I'd periodically find my mom crying because she forgot for a moment and tried to call her. After my ex-boyfriend committed suicide, I spent months waking up happy, forgetting for a few seconds before reality came flooding in like a tidal wave. Even now, almost four years after my aunt Claudia's passing,...
ENTERTAINMENT
TV Fanatic

Willie Garson Gets Emotional Sendoff From And Just Like That...

Willie Garson's exit from HBO Max's And Just Like That... has been explained. Garson, who played fan-favorite Stanford Blatch on the Sex and the City revival, died earlier this year while filming the series. The fourth episode of the revival dropped Thursday, and found Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) back in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hip Surgery
wmagazine.com

And Just Like That... Fashion Recap Episode 5: Carrie Ditches Heels?!

Somehow, Carrie’s And Just Like That... wardrobe just keeps getting kookier—though you can’t exactly blame her for the eccentricities shown in episode 5, which finds her loaded up on painkillers. She needs to get hip surgery, which makes for two equally huge life changes: She’s forced to both confront her age and ditch wearing heels. The latter feels just about as Earth-shattering as—spoiler alert—Miranda hooking up with Carrie’s boss in Carrie’s kitchen. In other major developments, Miranda admits that she has a drinking problem, and Charlotte does her best to accept that the 12-year-old she knows as her daughter Rose now goes by Rock and uses they/them pronouns. But fashion-wise, this episode is all about Carrie. Here, a recap of her latest notable looks.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

What to Watch on Thursday: And Just Like That sees Carrie get a new hip and a new start

"I'm not an old lady," Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) insists in the fifth episode of And Just Like That. Well, no one told her hips. As the Sex and the City revival continues, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) helps Carrie through her recovery from hip-replacement surgery — which at least includes the perk of a hot physical therapist — while also advising Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) to quit drinking via book delivery. Meanwhile, Miranda's friendship with Che (Sara Ramirez) continues to deepen, and Charlotte also struggles with her daughter Rose's exploration of her gender identity. "I can just say that parenting is a journey and a process," Davis told EW of that story line, "and kids come into the world with their own thing going on and you cannot control that. And, as we know, Charlotte, one of her central issues is about control, so I think it's really perfect that she has children that she can't control." —Tyler Aquilina.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
imdb.com

‘The Bachelor’ 2022 Premiere: Clayton’s Journey Begins With a Rose Refusal (Recap)

After two seasons of The Bachelorette and the return of Bachelor in Paradise, The Bachelor is finally back after a year’s wait with a new host, new contestants, and a new leading man, Clayton Echard. Sent home heartbroken on Michelle Young’s recent Bachelorette Season 18, Clayton is getting his second chance at love in the Season 26 premiere. “I’m a Midwest boy from Missouri that just wants to find love,” says the former Seattle Seahawks tight end, getting the chance to do so among the group of 31 contestants looking to earn his affection. Returning to the feel of seasons past, the iconic Bachelor Mansion makes its triumphant return this season, ready to greet Clayton and his contestants alongside new host and Bachelor alum Jesse Palmer. Which contestants caught Clayton’s eye and which were sent packing? Let’s dive into Clayton’s Bachelor debut! Who is Clayton Echard? ABC.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

The "And Just Like That" Costume Designers Actually Thrifted From thredUP For The Show, And Now You Can Shop Their Selection

Just in case, like Carrie, you're looking for a $7 dress to go with your $300 shoes. Much has changed in the world of Sex and the City (SATC) now that its long awaited reboot And Just Like That (AJLT) has finally kicked off: Carrie and friends are older, Samantha is absent, and then there’s… Well, in the interest of avoiding spoilers, that ending to episode one. That viewers are guaranteed a heaping dose of fashion at every turn, however, remains a mainstay. After all, with original SATC veterans on board – AJLT’s costume designer Molly Rogers worked alongside SATC’s lead costume designer Patricia Field throughout the show’s original seasons, while AJLT co-costume designer Danny Santiago, worked alongside Rogers and Field for both SATC films, the continued emphasis on style was to be expected. Holding true to second hand shopping connoisseur Carrie’s nature, Rogers and Santiago turned to thrifting often while designing costumes for the reboot, and because who wouldn’t want to shop like both the series’ new and familiar faces, they’ve turned to online consignment giant thredUP to curate a selection fans can actually shop.
BEAUTY & FASHION
imdb.com

The Daily Stream: The Golden Girls Is The Only Cure For Aging We Need

The Series: "The Golden Girls" The Pitch: "The Golden Girls" follows the antics of three single women in their fifties. There's divorced no-nonsense teacher Dorothy (Bea Arthur), flirtatious Southern widow Blanche (Rue McClanahan), and air-headed Midwestern widow Rose (Betty White), along with Dorothy's mother, Sophia (Estelle Getty). These four very different women share a Florida home, where they often commune, argue, and reminisce over slices of cheesecake at their kitchen table. The series runs the gamut of sitcom plots across its seven seasons, with recurring plots about the women's dating lives and worries about...
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Carson Daly’s Baby Daughter Adorably Crashes Live ‘Today’ Show Segment

“Today” viewers got a happy surprise from Carson Daly’s daughter on Monday morning. At the end of a segment produced from home about Janet Jackson’s new documentary about her life, the morning show co-host’s baby daughter Goldie chimed in. “Da-da, da-da,” the girl’s voice could be heard. Daly’s co-hosts Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Hoda Kotb.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Asian Doll Walks Off "Fresh & Fit" Podcast After Host Disrespects Her

The Fresh & Fit podcast, hosted by Freshprinceceo and Myron Gaines, is quickly earning a chaotic reputation. Touted as the world's number-one podcast geared toward men, the hosts generally invite a bunch of Instagram models to the panel, as well as a famous rapper or celebrity, to discuss some of the hottest trends in fitness, social media, finances, and more.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

'Days of Our Lives' actor Rhonda Stubbins White dies at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actor, has died at age 60. According to a representative for the "Days of Our Lives" star, White died Monday. "She was a wonderful actress/client/friend with a heart of gold," the representative told TODAY in an email. In addition to the statement provided to...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy