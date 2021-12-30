ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lockett on verge of career high after rough bout with COVID

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjNSz_0dZUBmRi00
1 of 2

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Tyler Lockett probably only needs one, maybe two catches Sunday to reach a new career-high for yards receiving in a single season.

After dealing with COVID-19, Lockett will have a greater appreciation for the accomplishment.

“I’m just thankful for more so each day that I get it, how can I make the best out of it,” Lockett said Thursday. “And the fact that I do have a chance to be able to have the most yards that I’ve ever had in my career history, that’s even a blessing on its own. And that’s something that if it does happen that I will be thankful for.”

Lockett returned from the reserve/COVID-19 list last week in time for Sunday’s 25-24 loss to Chicago. But he wasn’t close to being back at full strength yet after a rough stretch dealing with the virus.

Lockett said he had symptoms for nearly a week before he started feeling better and lost eight pounds during the stretch. When Lockett got back on the field against the Bears, he said he was still feeling fatigued.

“It was a pretty big accomplishment just to get back onto the field last week. I mean, I was just tired and exhausted,” Lockett said.

Lockett practiced on Dec. 15 and had tested negative that morning despite feeling like he had a small cold. That night, he said he started experiencing chills. He tested positive the next day. His symptoms included feeling exhausted, sore throat, chest pain, vomiting and anxiety.

Lockett, who is vaccinated, said he had planned to get a booster shot about 10 days before he tested positive but had a conflict that caused him to delay getting it. He missed Seattle’s loss to the Rams on Dec. 21 that ended any realistic chances the Seahawks had of making the postseason.

“It was just very unfortunate,” Lockett said. “I was out for a whole week. We had a big game versus the Rams that kind of determined whether we could go to the playoffs or not. I couldn’t play, so I had to sit there and watch as well as get tested positive every single day.”

Lockett said the new COVID-19 protocols the NFL has adopted that allow a player to return as early as five days after testing positive would not have applied to him because he was still dealing with symptoms after five days.

He said one of the toughest aspects was the mental grind of testing positive day after day. Lockett finally tested negative a week after his first positive.

“You’re starting off your day seeing three positive tests. That’s the hard part, is every day you’re building yourself up only to start back over the next day in the same boat of like, ‘Am I ever gonna get through this?’” Lockett said.

Lockett managed to play 48 snaps and had three receptions for 30 yards last week against the Bears. He’ll begin Sunday with 1,053 yards receiving on the season, right on the heels of his career-high 1,057 yards set two years ago.

NOTES: Seattle placed starting LG Damien Lewis on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, making it likely that Kyle Fuller or Phil Haynes will start at the position against the Lions. Seattle has three players currently on the virus list: Lewis, DE L.J. Collier and CB Bless Austin.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Napa Valley Register

Tyler Lockett Details Struggles with COVID-19

As COVID-19 wreaks havoc once again in the NFL, the majority of vaccinated players who have contracted the virus haven't had many symptoms or any at all. But that wasn't the case for Tyler Lockett, who serves as a cautionary reminder the pandemic remains a major concern.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Instant Lookback: New Year, New Record Tyler Lockett Sets Single-Season Career High

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett set a single-season career high with 1,076 receiving yards. Lockett scored a 1-yard touchdown after catching a short pass from Russell Wilson. In the 4th quarter, Lockett has 3 receptions for 24 yards and 1 touchdown. Along with his new career high, Lockett has had...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Fuller
Person
Chills
Person
Damien Lewis
Person
Tyler Lockett
FanSided

Antonio Brown tweeted after being cut, and it’s something

Moments after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown broke his silence on Twitter. NFL fans who happened just watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on Sunday publicly saw Antonio Brown’s exit from the team. In the midst of the team’s contest against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads, and gloves and stormed out of MetLife Stadium shirtless. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was “no longer a Buc,” and officially released by the team.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
NFL
The Spun

OJ Simpson Has 1-Word Reaction To Antonio Brown

When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Ap
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
carolinablitz.com

Did The Panthers Use Cam Newton?

After two games of a weird and disjointed two-quarterback rotation, the Carolina Panthers announced that Sam Darnold will start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Interim offensive coordinator Jeff Dixon praised Darnold ahead of Week 17-saying that Darnold has really grown in terms of learning the system. Dixon also said that Darnold is a great quarterback and the team is hoping to get the best out of him.
NFL
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Makes His Thoughts On Ben Roethlisberger Very Clear

Though he didn’t definitively say he’s retiring at the end of the season, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger made it sound like Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns will be his last time playing at Heinz Field. “Looking at the bigger picture, I would say all...
NFL
The Spun

Former Green Bay Packers Star Died On Friday Morning

Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

704K+
Followers
368K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy