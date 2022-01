Styling — whether you’re taking on an entire room, a coffee table, or just a single bookshelf — can feel like a daunting task, especially if you’re a beginner. The good news is that if you’re feeling stumped by a corner of your home at the moment, you’re in luck. We spoke with designers who shared the most helpful styling advice they’ve received over the course of their careers. After reading through their suggestions, we’re feeling amped up and ready to make some Insta-worthy updates.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO