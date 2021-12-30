ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Tomb Raider Reboot Trilogy Available for Free on Epic Games Store

By Sam Spyrison on December 30, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Epic Games kicked off their annual holiday sale, which features discounts of up to 75% off a large variety of PC...

hardcoregamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
nichegamer.com

Pathfinder: Kingmaker is Free on Epic Games Store

Publisher Prime Matter and developer Owlcat Games have announced Pathfinder: Kingmaker is free to own on the Epic Games Store. While Pathfinder: Kingmaker is free to own on the Epic Games Store, this is actually the “Enhanced Plus Edition,” and includes all of the post-launch fixes, content, and more that Owlcat Games meticulously put out since the game’s 2018 release.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Vampyr is Currently Free on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store free game train has been in full swing as of late, bringing plenty of high-value games to the service. From co-op games such as Second Extinction, roguelikes such as Loop Hero, or even a bit of turn-based fun with Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, the Epic Games Store is sure to keep people busy this Christmas. And there’s plenty more to come too, with a total of 15 games planned across the end of the holiday season! If you wanted said free games to get a little more vampiric though, then you’re in luck. Today only, you can pick up vampire RPG Vampyr for free from the Epic Games Store!
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Discover the Best-Selling Indie Games on Switch for 2021

Last week, Nintendo kicked off one of their final sales of the year that features discounts for dozens of indie games available on their hybrid platform. Earlier today, the Japanese publisher shared a video featuring the fifteen best-selling indie games on Switch for 2021. While the video below doesn’t rank them in any particular order, many of the titles shown are included as part of the ongoing Indie World sale that lasts until December 31, such as Cyber Shadow, Subnautica: Below Zero and Axiom Verge 2.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Games#Epic Games Store#Tomb Raider
hardcoregamer.com

Deep Rock Galactic Launching Jan 4 for PS4, PS5

Don’t just whistle while you work, blast some bugs too. Deep Rock Galactic released in May 2020 on Xbox One and PC but more players will now be able to give things a try when it launches January 4 for PS4 and PS5. In Deep Rock Galactic you and...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Persona 5 Strikers, DIRT 5, Deep Rock Galactic Hit PS+ in January

Sony is starting 2022 off with a strong month for PlayStation Plus users. Sony’s subscription service has had some great lineups over the past year, but a few too many underwhelming ones and the lack of consistent cross-gen games counting for both PS4 and PS5 owners have hurt the service’s reputation a bit. Fortunately, we have seen more cross-gen releases and those will continue on into 2022 as DIRT 5 and Deep Rock Galactic will be playable for both PS4 and PS5 owners instead of just being for PS5 owners.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox series X stock – live: Microsoft’s console is available at Currys – how to get it

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Currys. Read on for more details.Far from being over, the pandemic-induced global supply chain crisis is predicted to continue well into the new year, meaning many high-end electronics like the Xbox series X remain sold out across the board. While UK retailers apparently stockpiled consoles for the Christmas rush, following the festive break Microsoft’s next-generation games machine is once again hard to find in stock online.When new stock does appear, it’s usually without warning and sells out in minutes, or even seconds, as eager online shoppers grab the Xbox as quickly...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 stock UK - live: Game, Currys and Smyths Toys could restock – how to get a console

We’re now in 2022, and somehow the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched in November 2020, is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the Sony games console to slow to a crawl.But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was the best month for restocks on record, with several restocks taking place at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda, AO, John Lewis & Partners and Amazon – although it remains to be seen if this trend will continue into January. If you’re still searching, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.Read more:Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order8 best PS5 accessories that will enhance your gaming experience9 best PS5 games for every kind of playerThe best January sales tech deals this yearCheck stock from UK PS5 retailers below:VeryArgosScanGameSmyths ToysPlayStation DirectAOAmazonShopToJohn Lewis & PartnersAsdaCurrysTescoBTEEBox.co.ukStudio
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Reveals Latest Free Game

The Epic Games Store normally reserves its free games for Thursday, but users have been treated to a number of freebies this holiday season. Today is no exception, as Mages of Mystralia can now be downloaded free of charge! The title is free to claim through December 28th at 11:00 a.m. At that point, Epic Games will reveal the next free title slated to release. As with any freebie on the Epic Games Store, the current game must only be claimed by that time, at which point it will remain a permanent part of the user's library.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Remedy Entertainment, Tencent to Partner for New Co-Op Multiplayer Title

Remedy Entertainment today announced a partnership with Tencent for a brand new co-op multiplayer shooter. Codenamed ‘Vanguard,’ the title is a free-to-play PvE shooter that blends the studio’s narrative and action gameplay into a multiplayer experience. Vanguard is currently in development for consoles and PC with Unreal Engine serving as the game’s engine. Remedy will develop and publish the game worldwide, exclusive certain Asian markets where Tencent will localize and publish the game. As part of the deal, Remedy will solely own the IP, while both will co-finance the development. In exchange, Tencent gets the worldwide rights to develop and publish a mobile version of the game. No additional details about Vanguard were provided.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

YIIK: A Postmodern RPG Gets Teaser Trailer for Free Update

Released at the start of 2019, YIIK: A Postmodern RPG paid homage to games of the past such as Earthbound and has a unique setting of the late 90’s at the cusp of the new millennium. It’s received some fair scores and we’ve gotten good enjoyment from playing. A while after releasing, it took on a pretty decent following of loyal fans which revitalized the game.
VIDEO GAMES
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

This 55-inch QLED TV is ONLY $370 at Best Buy today

You don’t have to empty your savings account if you want to upgrade your home theater setup through 4K TV deals or QLED TV deals, as retailers are offering discounts on a wide variety of brands and models of TVs that cater to different preferences and budgets. One of the deals that you shouldn’t miss is Best Buy’s $280 discount for the 55-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV, which nearly halves its price to just $370 from its original price of $650.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts

Ahead of the holidays, there are sales aplenty, including markdowns on gifts, everything you need to get your home ready for guests, and more. Amazon's sale section was recently refreshed with new deals, but there's even more exclusively for Prime members if you know where to look. The Just for Prime hub has exclusive savings (up to 64 percent) for subscribers on electronics, fashion, home, beauty, and more. Many come with coupons or other offers, resulting in double discounts for Prime shoppers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Christmas Deals for Up to 57% Off — Here Are the 36 Best

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've procrastinated holiday shopping — or simply need a last-minute gift — don't fret: Amazon just dropped thousands of Christmas deals to help you out, including major discounts (up to 57 percent off!) on items from beloved brands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
HuffingtonPost

54 Gifts That’ll Have Everyone Asking, 'Where Did You Find That?'

If you’re running out of time to think of an impactful gift, this list is here to save you. Stock and shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. So order earlier than you think you need to and be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for when you need it.
SHOPPING
Daily Mail

Amazon is shutting down its Alexa.com platform which ranks the world's most popular websites and offers SEO and competitor analysis tools after 25 years due to declining popularity

Amazon is shutting down Alexa.com – it’s global website ranking system – after 25 years of service. The system, unrelated to the firm’s voice assistant, has been monitoring traffic online to list the most popular websites around the globe since 1996. Amazon released a statement Thursday...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy