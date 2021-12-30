ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DASH Adjusts Service Due to COVID-19

By Alexandria Living Magazine Staff
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to an ongoing bus operator shortage due to COVID-19, the Alexandria Transit Company, which operates the DASH bus system, will reduce service levels to an enhanced Saturday schedule beginning Monday, Jan. 3 to maintain service reliability until further notice. Like many transit agencies across the country, DASH faces...

