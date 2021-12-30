ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball jackpot rises to $500M for first drawing of 2022

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Powerball players entering the New Year's Day drawing could win up to half a billion dollars.

The Powerball jackpot for the Jan. 1 drawing climbed to $500 million after no winner was selected in Wednesday night's drawing, according to the official website.

The $500 million jackpot, paid out in an annuity in 30 installments over 29 years, is worth about $355.9 million in a cash lump sum.

A California player was the last person to win a Powerball jackpot prize of $699.9 million on Oct. 4.

Since then 37 drawings have come and gone without another winner.

Powerball tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece, requiring players to match five numbers 1-69 and a sixth Powerball number from 1-26 in order to win the jackpot, with drawings occurring three times a week.

In 2021, six jackpots worth an aggregate $2 billion were won, ranging from $23.2 million to $731.1 million.

Each winner in 2021 chose to receive their winnings in an immediate lump sum of cash, for a total of $1.4 billion in prize money.

Lope Parumog Jr.
1d ago

New Year's 2022 Powerball jackpots is worth about $ 500 millions..Happy prosperous new year's ...Good luck and winner takes it all...

