ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster County, KY

Webster County veterinarian retires after 47 years

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdbnW_0dZU7oob00

WEBSTER COUNTY, KY (WEHT)- An animal hospital in the Tri-State is saying goodbye to the man who started it all.

Dr. George Steedly of Tradewater Animal Hospital hung his coat up after practicing for 47 years.

The hospital first opened their doors as the first veterinary facility in Webster County on August 19th, 1974.

“I designed the building. I’ve added onto it four times and helped the guys initially build it,” Dr. Steedly says.

At first, being a vet was never on Steedly’s mind, until he went to college.

“I got enamored and turned onto physiology. I actually went to Purdue for agriculture and was going to back home and farm. But in the middle of junior year, I already took all the ag courses that were interesting and took a physiology course in the veterinary school,” Dr. Steedly says, “It really turned me on to medicine and physiology.”

Steedly says his last day was flooded by memories.

“When it started, I saw horses, cows, pigs, sheep and goats, and a lot more large animals. And now, there are almost no large animals. But I do think about it when I drive through the countryside to work,” Steedly says, “I think oh I delivered a calf over there, and helped a horse over there.”

Steedly turns 73 years old in March and says he’s excited about what retirement will bring.

“My wife and I have bikes and kayaks, and we want tome to that. I also want to exercise more, so I have lot’s of hobbies,” he says.

However, the future of the current animal hospital facility remains unclear.

” A local veterinarian is still looking at it and thinking about moving here. And if that doesn’t work out, it will become commercial real-estate,” Dr. Steedly says.

Steedly says he has been grateful for each client he has seen over the years.

“I just wanted to say thank you for all the years that you have been kind to me, brought your animals to me, and trusted me with your best friends,” he says.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 7

Related
WEHT/WTVW

White Flag warning out for the homeless of Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – According to the National Weather Service of Paducah, White Flag criteria will likely be met January 2, 2022. White Flag criteria includes 15ºF or lower air temperature and/or wind chill. The Daniel Pitino and St. Benedict’s homeless shelters may not currently be at capacity. If capacity is exceeded during this impending […]
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Webster County, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
Webster County, KY
Government
City
Webster, KY
Webster County, KY
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

COVID-19 closures and rules take effect Monday in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — The country is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases to the highest levels on record. In response, new rules, including some closures, will go into effect in Illinois starting Monday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is urging Illinois hospitals to delay elective surgeries and non-emergency procedures to keep more beds open, anticipating a wave of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

What is on the docket for Indiana’s 2022 General Assembly?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) – Lawmakers on both sides of the Ohio River are getting ready to return to Indianapolis or Frankfort. The legislative sessions in Indiana and Kentucky both start on January 4.  Despite major pushes over the past several years to legalize marijuana in Indiana, State Senator Jim Tomes says supporters should not hold […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Veterinarian#Horse#Kayaks#Purdue#Ag
WEHT/WTVW

2 missing; survivors count blessings after Colorado fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Search teams looked for two missing people on Sunday in the snow-covered but still smoldering debris from a massive Colorado wildfire, while people who barely escaped the flames sorted through what was left after the blaze and investigators tried to determine its cause. The flames ripped through at least 9.4 square […]
COLORADO STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Governor Andy Beshear calls for another state of emergency, flooding concerns

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – Gov. Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency today due to a powerful severe weather system generating heavy rain, thunderstorms, tornadoes, hail and strong straight-line winds impacting much of Kentucky. The severe weather caused flash flooding, loss of power and damage of public infrastructure and private properties. Heavy rain bringing totals […]
CASEY COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WEHT/WTVW

Officials: Nearly 1K structures destroyed in Colorado fire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado official says nearly 1,000 homes and other structures were destroyed, hundreds more were damaged, and three people are missing after a wildfire charred numerous neighborhoods in a suburban area at the base of the Rocky Mountains. Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle also said Saturday that investigators are still trying […]
COLORADO STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Insulin cost has been capped in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – A Kentucky law capping the cost of insulin for many residents is going into effect with the new year. Governor Andy Beshear signed the legislation last March that makes insulin more affordable. It limits the cost to 30 dollars per 30-day supply for many Kentuckians. The cap applies to people with state-regulated […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Communities hit by tornado preparing for heavy rain, severe weather

BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT) – Just weeks removed from the deadly western Kentucky tornado, residents in Bremen spent their New Year’s Eve working hard to clean debris and cover their homes ahead of significant rain, and another threat of severe weather. TJ Milam, pastor for Bethlehem Baptist Church, says his cleanup is nearly complete thanks to […]
BREMEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Federal judge stops mask and vaccine mandates in Texas Head Start

LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal judge in Lubbock halted mask and vaccine mandates in the Head Start program within the State of Texas. The ruling by Judge James “Wesley” Hendrix came Friday (New Year’s Eve). Lubbock ISD and the state sued the Biden Administration in mid-December for a nationwide temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction. […]
TEXAS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy