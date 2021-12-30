Webster County veterinarian retires after 47 years

WEBSTER COUNTY, KY (WEHT)- An animal hospital in the Tri-State is saying goodbye to the man who started it all.

Dr. George Steedly of Tradewater Animal Hospital hung his coat up after practicing for 47 years.

The hospital first opened their doors as the first veterinary facility in Webster County on August 19th, 1974.

“I designed the building. I’ve added onto it four times and helped the guys initially build it,” Dr. Steedly says.

At first, being a vet was never on Steedly’s mind, until he went to college.

“I got enamored and turned onto physiology. I actually went to Purdue for agriculture and was going to back home and farm. But in the middle of junior year, I already took all the ag courses that were interesting and took a physiology course in the veterinary school,” Dr. Steedly says, “It really turned me on to medicine and physiology.”

Steedly says his last day was flooded by memories.

“When it started, I saw horses, cows, pigs, sheep and goats, and a lot more large animals. And now, there are almost no large animals. But I do think about it when I drive through the countryside to work,” Steedly says, “I think oh I delivered a calf over there, and helped a horse over there.”

Steedly turns 73 years old in March and says he’s excited about what retirement will bring.

“My wife and I have bikes and kayaks, and we want tome to that. I also want to exercise more, so I have lot’s of hobbies,” he says.

However, the future of the current animal hospital facility remains unclear.

” A local veterinarian is still looking at it and thinking about moving here. And if that doesn’t work out, it will become commercial real-estate,” Dr. Steedly says.

Steedly says he has been grateful for each client he has seen over the years.

“I just wanted to say thank you for all the years that you have been kind to me, brought your animals to me, and trusted me with your best friends,” he says.

