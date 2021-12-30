ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Bryan’s New Year’s Eve Is Always Quite Special

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Bryan recalls New Year’s Eve one year as a turning point in his life when things really started heating up between him and his then-girlfriend Caroline, who is now his wife of 15 years. Luke shared, “My best New Year’s Eve is definitely when my wife and...

