Luke Bryan’s New Year’s Eve Is Always Quite Special

It’s been another year in a pandemic, but at least some people got out to some shows again. I didn’t. I, at least, started going back to the movie theater once I got vaxxed but it definitely sucks wearing a mask during a movie. But better safe than sorry. I haven’t been to a show since Jan. 2020 and I’m not sure the next one I will go back to. Going to a movie is one thing, going to a packed, sweaty concert isn’t something I’m ready to do just yet. I did go to a hockey game though, which was panic attack inducing enough.

