ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Remembering St. Louis art legend John Pils

By Brian Ledford
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bGoyc_0dZU5c9T00

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis art community lost one of their most beloved members on Monday when John Pils passed away at the age of 82.

His legacy of work has been displayed in homes and offices over the decades. Black and white pencil-drawn graphics of local landmarks and cityscapes with splashes of vibrant watercolor were commonplace. Hot air balloons often punctuated pieces.

Top 5 in ’22: the St. Louis news stories that will have us talking

“He saw things in just a unique way as far as the skylines and horizons and the city,” reflected his son Kirk Pils. “He enjoyed working with watercolor. To add that to what would be an illustration or a rendering of the city, it just made sense to him.

When he put down the pencil and paint in 2014, John Pils looked forward to leaving the public eye, although the prints would remain.

“Everybody knows the artwork but they don’t know the artist,” he said. ” They don’t recognize the artist. I can go anywhere and be myself.”

Pils’ background was in interior design and he took that discipline alongside his artistic flair when he built his custom home two years ago.

“I was told he didn’t like 90-degree angles, so they really limited those on the main level,” said Michael Golde of Golde Real Estate. “The basement, he had the wine room, which he designed with corks 360-degrees and wine, floor to ceiling. He really liked that room.”

Pils’ collection left an everlasting impression featuring a local flavor that appeals to any palette.

“He constantly challenged himself to do something that would be of significance for what he could be proud of as an accomplishment and that would be significant for others,” said Kirk Pils.

Top Story: Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of St. Louis area; light snow possible

Prints of Pils’ work are available at the Missouri History Museum.

“The key that’s going to turn the lock is that it’s part of your neighborhood in there,” reflected John Pils in 2014. “But if there’s a little piece of Ted Drewes in there, then that’s cool.”

Visitation will be held on Jan. 3 at Schrader Funeral Home in Ballwin from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be held the following day at 11:00 a.m. at Pathfinder Church in Ellisville.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra postpones Sunday concert

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has postponed its Sunday, Jan. 2, concert. The performance of Disney and Pixar’s “Up” will be rescheduled for a future date, yet to be determined, in consideration of the recommendations of health officials, and the availability of the orchestra and venue, according to a press release.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellisville, MO
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
City
Ballwin, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX 2

Forecast: More cold air for the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Our winter storm is on the way out, now it is all about the cold. Pockets of light snow and flurries will hang around this morning. Skies will gradually clear on Sunday, but it is breezy and cold. Temperatures may rebound back into the low 20s this afternoon. Winds ease this […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Interior Design#Wine Room#Golde Real Estate#Winter Weather Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
FOX 2

Commercial building on fire in north St. Louis Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – A commercial building was on fire Friday morning in north St. Louis. The fire broke out at that building located in the 2900 block of North Newstead at about 5:30 a.m. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOx 2 will continue to update this story with […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy